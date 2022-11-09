Restaurant review | The giant of the lunch business founded an evening restaurant – On a test visit, you can understand why the place is not full

Sodexo’s evening restaurant serves well, but the food side is lame.

Charm ★★ Where? Pohjoinen Makasiinikatu 9. When? Tue–Fri 11–22, Sat 16–22. How much? Appetizers 13–16 e, main courses 17–33 e, desserts 8–9 e. Clear? Can be arranged upon request.

Charm is the first real evening restaurant of Sodexo, a giant group familiar to workplace diners.

Sarmi focuses on the dishes of the Mediterranean countries. The choice is safe, because then you can offer Italian, French, Turkish, Greek, Moroccan, Spanish or, for example, Egyptian food.

So something for everyone.

The restaurant is decorated in the style of hotel restaurants: clean and comfortable but boring.

Serving is considerate and flexible. In particular, the male waiter, who looked experienced, took good care of his customers without circus tricks and extra hype.

The menu is daringly rich.

I’ve never noticed that there were many customers at Sarmi, so keeping the ingredients for the nine starters and eight main dishes always fresh requires precision.

The Sodexo company has more than 200 restaurants in Finland.

Over lunch in addition to the normal menu, a limited lunch menu is available. One dish costs 18 euros, two 26 euros and the whole menu 32 euros.

The service works. My vegan guest doesn’t want to eat pickled vegetables and bread for 18 euros, so the waiter kindly asked the kitchen to prepare stuffed vegetables.

Pepper, zucchini and tomato on top of a bed of lettuce is inside quite unobtrusively seasoned rice. It’s topped with oven-fermented tofu.

The dish doesn’t make people scream, but it’s not bad in any way, except for the price. The portion of 18 euros is only slightly larger than an appetizer.

Baked cod lacks freshness, but the herbs and nuanced tomato sauce bravely cover the dullness of the fish. Ratatouille stew has commendable acidity and vegetable flavors.

The restaurant has named the potatoes in the dish patatas bravas. They are oily and nicely browned, but having just returned from the perfect patatas bravas in the Spanish Basque Country, I can’t help but be disappointed with them. It doesn’t even come with tomato sauce or garlic mayonnaise.

The meringue in the Eton mess dessert is crunchy and the whipped cream is sweet, but the portion would have required some other, slightly tarter berry in addition to the blueberry.

For two main courses and a dessert and one espresso, 55.50 euros at lunch is way too much for this level of food.

Dinner to start with the Italian vegetable minestrone soup (8 e) that was offered off the menu. It is filling and nutritious.

Tabbule (13 e) is a salad made of, among other things, parsley, wheat germ, mint and tomato. The main drawback of Sarmi’s version is the too small amount of lemon.

At dinner, it turns out that there are no main dishes for vegans, but the halloumi cheese in the vegetarian dish (19 e) can be replaced with falafel made by the restaurant itself. The falafels have a promising taste, but the texture is as if they were not fried at all.

I’ve tasted dozens of great versions of Greek moussaka (18 e), but Sarmi’s moussaka doesn’t make it onto this list. The potatoes are almost raw, and the herbs or even nutmeg don’t taste good.

“This lacks the warm embrace of moussaka,” says my guest.

Kummoinen is also not lamb couscous (29 e). Just as if the stewed pieces of lamb had not been seasoned at all. The couscous has such a rich saffron flavor that the whole dish ends up just tasting like saffron.

Strong saffron roared in the taste of Mediterranean lamb couscous.

About doses notice that the original recipes are good, but there is often something wrong with their execution. There is something institutional about the food.

Few companies make as much food as Sodexo, which has more than 200 restaurants. But it still has a lot to learn if it is going to succeed in Helsinki’s highly competitive evening restaurant scene.