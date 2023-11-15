Restaurant review | The critic was impressed by the “genius label” in the new restaurant’s risotto dish

Kortteliravintola Armiina goes straight to Vuosaari’s best restaurant.

Armina ★★★★ Where? Coffee beans 2. When? Lunch Tue–Fri 11–14, brunch Sat 11–14, dinner Tue–Thu 16–22, Fri–Sat 16–24. How much? Lunch menu 29 e, lunch starters 11–13 e, main courses 14–29 e. Brunch 29 e. Four-course dinner menu 49 e, five-course menu 59 e, starters 11–14 e, main courses 16–33 e, desserts 12 e.

Would it so that the growing pains of the gastronomic map of the Helsinki region are gradually easing? Another point of interest appeared in the world outside the city center in September, when the “block restaurant” Armiina opened in Vuosaari.