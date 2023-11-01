Restaurant review | “The best pasta dish I’ve eaten outside of Italy” – Hans Välimäki Gina has a lot of good things, but a mistake affected the experience

The new restaurant of Hans Välimäki and his business partners offers classics tuned with luxury and excellent service.

Restaurant review Bistro Gina ★★★ Where? Korkeavuorenkatu 34. When? Mon–Fri 11.30–23.00, Sat 12.00–23.00. How much? Appetizers 14–19 e, intermediate pastas 19–27 e, main courses 25–47 e, side dishes 5–10 e, desserts 9–14 e.

PenelopeBardot, Gina.

Hans Välimäki ended his career in fine dining in the summer of 2018. That’s when he left the restaurant Palace. Since then, the former Michelin chef has focused on making cover with Mediterranean classics, which he tunes in his own style. The Spanish-inspired Penélope restaurant opened on Mikonkatu about half a year after leaving Palace. A business partner helped Arto Rastaswith whom the cooperation has continued.