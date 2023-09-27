Wednesday, September 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Restaurant review | The best dishes make you sigh with happiness – Porvoo’s “second” top restaurant reaches stardom

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Restaurant review | The best dishes make you sigh with happiness – Porvoo’s “second” top restaurant reaches stardom

Porvoo cares for fine dining lovers. In addition to the Michelin-starred Vår restaurant, the old Sicapelle is in good shape.

For Sicape

★★★★

Where? Kirkkotori 3, Porvoo.

When? Tue–Sat 17–23.

How much? Tasting menu (8 courses) 94 e, wine package 72 e.

In the beginning of June A significant moment was experienced in Porvoo’s restaurant history. With the awarding of the Vår restaurant, the city became the third place in Finland to have a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Before the announcement of the stars, among those interested in restaurants, another Porvoo restaurant was also downsized. Sicapelle was rumored to have returned to her former level, if not even surpassed it.

#Restaurant #review #dishes #sigh #happiness #Porvoos #top #restaurant #reaches #stardom

See also  Wakker Dier: 'Supermarkets stunted less with discount campaigns on meat'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Copyright: Hollywood scriptwriters reach an agreement with the studios

Copyright: Hollywood scriptwriters reach an agreement with the studios

Recommended

No Result
View All Result