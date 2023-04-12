Restaurant review | Pikkuroba’s French restaurant offered a four-star experience: The dessert received special praise

The Pastis restaurant, expanded during the renovation, offered a French experience.

★★★★ Where? Pieni Roobertinkatu 2. When? Mon 16:30–23:30, Tue–Sat 11:30–14:30 and 16:30–23:30. How much? Lunch 34 e, classic dishes 15–19 e, starters 12–15 e, main courses 26–38 e, side dishes 5.90 e, desserts 12 e.

When we remember Helsinki’s prestigious and popular restaurants, quite a few of them have had a French touch. If not a perfect oolala look and a peri-French menu, then at least some kind of French thread.

There used to be, for example, the irreplaceably authentic Chez Marius, but there was also Rivoli. Newer places include Bistro Bardot on Kluuvikatu. Pastis in Kaartinkaupunki has held a place on the list of French restaurants for ten years, and now it has been renovated.

Little roba the traditional house and its premises speak volumes. The small and labyrinthine Pastis tripled the number of customers during the renovation and got a spectacular entrance on the street corner when the barbershop and hair salon next door closed. The gate corridor, once intended for horses, was built as a restaurant cabinet. New spaces for the cold and hot kitchens and the bakery were found in the attic of the house.

Pastis is owned by people familiar from the Muru and Finnjävel restaurants, among others Henri Alen, Samuil Angelov and Timo Linnamäki.

In the recent renovation, Pastis got plenty of new customer places.

Pastis the list includes relevant classics such as snails, clams and tartar. The main dishes include, for example, rabbit leg and quail, which bring a French country touch.

At our dinner, the starter, a 64-degree egg, was perfectly cooked. The most exciting part of the dish was a memory of Italy: guanciale, pork cheek meat crumbled and fried to a crisp with brioche. The downside was the frisee salad of the dish, which had gone completely limp in the vinaigrette.

The truffle fries were the best ever.

Another appetizer, frog legs, has been part of France’s national dishes for ages. The spring water had now been brought all the way from Vietnam. The thighs were firm and juicy, but a little too much salt had gotten into the vacuum pack. The orange mayonnaise was perfect for the plate.

A meaty main course was tempting when Pastis’ website mentioned dry age entrecote. On the restaurant’s menu, it had turned into a marble steak and was a little disappointing. The steak was indeed perfectly fried, but quite small considering its price (34 e). The broad beans that accompanied it felt just right if they hadn’t been drowned in béarnaise sauce.

The truffle fries were the best ever. The potatoes were, as it should be, deep-fried twice and flavored with truffle salt.

The dessert, berries marinated in anise liquor pastiche with caramel pudding, was a perfect combination.

The fish of the day was sea bass grown in Holland (31 e). The whole grilled fish was an impressive portion, but the taste didn’t really impress, even though sea bass is a delicacy especially loved by the British. The tarragon carrots, on the other hand, were a delicious add-on, like ranas, with an extra charge (5.90 e).

The dessert, berries marinated in anise liquor pastiche with caramel pudding, was a perfect combination.

Pastis is famous for its drinks. Now even the elderflower mocktail aroused admiration, not to mention the wines: sancerre with fish and red wine from Bordeaux’s Médoc with the steak.

Pastis lunch has been quite solid and meaty every week. The target group is perhaps men who indulge.

At the test lunch, the starter was a tiny baked omelette with chicken on the side. The lamb wallenberg was accompanied by a fresh verjus-grape sauce. In addition, there were spring herbs and early cabbage on the plate.

“ In the four-star experience, even more important than the Frenchness and the flavors is the overall atmosphere of the restaurant.

The vegetarian food at Pastis is prepared in the kitchen at any given time. There has been, for example, pissaladière, or onion pie.

The good flavors of the lunch got an excellent finish also à la cartella with a repeated Café gourmand serving, which included particularly good coffee and three cookies.

In the four-star experience of Pastis, even more important than Frenchness and flavors is the overall atmosphere of the restaurant. The knowledgeable staff plays a big part in that.