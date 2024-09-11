Restaurant review | It’s easy to fall in love with Hämeenti’s new cafe and tapas restaurant: Two portions were experiences

The tapas and wine bar Vinolito opened on the eve of summer.

It’s easy to fall in love with Hämeenti’s tapas and wine bar Vinolito if you stop comparing it to its Spanish counterparts.

Spain is a favorite tourist country for Finns, but the selection of Spanish restaurants is still not strange.

With mass tourism, especially in the 1970s, Spanish-style grill restaurants were opened, where the thing was steak. The most persistent of these have survived to these days, such as Amigo, which moved to its core center from Tehtaankatu.