Restaurant review | In the completely renovated hotel restaurant, everything tasted good and aroused genuine admiration

In the completely renovated hotel restaurant, everything tasted good and aroused genuine admiration.

2.11. 19:00

OR ★★★★ Where? Kalevankatu 5. When? Tue–Thu 11.30–22.00, Fri 12.30–23.00, Sat 11.30–22.00. How much? Appetizers 12–15 e, main courses 20–34 e, desserts 6–11 e. Menus 39–67 e. Lunches 14–15 e. Pickup? No. Clear? Is.

Hotel restaurant doesn’t sound very appealing. Isn’t it the place where a traveler has to eat if he can’t leave his accommodation?

There are exceptions, of course, and they come to mind from, for example, the United States. A good hotel restaurant effectively offers home-like dishes and local flavor, sometimes luxury, but also comfort food.

The renovation of Sokos Hotel Torni took two years. The new opening of the 90-year-old monument was held in April. The restaurant downstairs has been named OR, which is related to the French language, meaning “gold”.

Judging from the speeches, the first experiences of the restaurant have been mediocre. OR had not met the requirements of a good hotel restaurant.

Something has happened since then. On two visits in October at the “fish-vegetable-focused brasserie”, everything was delicious and caused a downright admiration. The service was attentive and enthusiastic, right down to the drink side.

The new kitchen manager has come from Lasipalatsi Janne Kantola.

The renovation of the OR restaurant located on the street floor of the tower is the work of the design office Fyra.

On offer there are four menus, the dishes of which can also be ordered separately. Menu Zeppelin presents the dishes of the list from side to side.

The fish menu includes fried pikeperch and smoked parsnip. The fish had been allowed to languish a little.

The main course of the vegetarian menu is portobello tempura. The meat menu focuses on smoked flank steak, beef tenderloin, and tarragon hollandaise.

Much-needed luxury is offered by the Raw Bar, where the oysters wait to be opened and the chefs do their work as if on stage. Shrimps are peeled in a rich skagen salad, which also comes with lemon mayonnaise and fresh horseradish.

Another favorite dish comes from carved scallops, watermelon and blood grapefruit, which complements them with its acidity.

See also 'Dear people of the press' The Raw Bar inside the restaurant offers “raw” luxury dishes, such as skagen crab salad and carved scallops.

“Raw” small portions also include excellent steak tartare and sugar-salted whitefish with leek, roe and with buttermilk sauce. Buttermilk sauce has not been seen in restaurants for a while.

Vegetarian dishes include butternut squash panna cotta and beetroot carpaccio. Smoking, fermentation and pickling are in place.

The role of comfort food has been taken by a soft truffle risotto, with pomegranate pearls crunching on the surface.

Among the desserts, the kaffir lime sorbet and the rosemary-flavored crème brûlée served with the passion fruit sorbet were particularly impressive. The chocolate mousse and raspberry sorbet were complemented by a laku ring, which was carefully smashed at the table with a small hammer.

Torni, located at the intersection of Kalevankatu and Yrjönkatu, is one of Helsinki’s most famous landmarks.

How about that much-needed locality? There is domestic meat and also fish, such as zander and whitefish. Domestic berries with the house’s own ice cream and a side dish of chanterelles bring more local color.

The lunch menu clearly reflects the season. For example, now there was ground artichoke soup with smoked and pickled ground artichoke.

On a Friday evening in October, the OR was fully booked, but on Saturday evening the restaurant could accommodate well. That’s when the crowd crowded into the elevators and onto the roof to marvel at the views of Ateljee Bar.

The tower’s new interior doesn’t just make you smile. In some places, the gallant funk tradition is lost, for example the OR restaurant seems to be full of strange table lamps.

To sum up: OR has achieved an excellent hotel restaurant concept. On the food side, almost everything was inventive and good in two visits.