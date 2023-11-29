Restaurant review | Helsinki’s best noodles and condoms in the toilet – the Michelin chef’s novelty restaurant is like a strange work of contemporary art

Michelin chef Juho Saralehto’s return to gourmet food charmed the critic: a bowl of joy and happiness.

Restaurant review Strange ★★★★ Where? Pengerkatu 9. When? Wed–Sat 17–22, Sun 14–18. How much? Nine-course surprise menu 69 e.

First visit restaurant Outoon is exciting. Based on the preliminary information, there is not the most familiar mood in the permit. You can find a restaurateur online Juho Saralehton introductory text, in which he boldly declares that “this is strange and unique in Helsinki’s restaurant world.”