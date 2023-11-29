Thursday, November 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Restaurant review | Helsinki’s best noodles and condoms in the toilet – the Michelin chef’s novelty restaurant is like a strange work of contemporary art

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Restaurant review | Helsinki’s best noodles and condoms in the toilet – the Michelin chef’s novelty restaurant is like a strange work of contemporary art

Michelin chef Juho Saralehto’s return to gourmet food charmed the critic: a bowl of joy and happiness.

Restaurant review

Strange

★★★★

Where? Pengerkatu 9.

When? Wed–Sat 17–22, Sun 14–18.

How much? Nine-course surprise menu 69 e.

First visit restaurant Outoon is exciting. Based on the preliminary information, there is not the most familiar mood in the permit. You can find a restaurateur online Juho Saralehton introductory text, in which he boldly declares that “this is strange and unique in Helsinki’s restaurant world.”

#Restaurant #review #Helsinkis #noodles #condoms #toilet #Michelin #chefs #novelty #restaurant #strange #work #contemporary #art

See also  GDP of culture and creative industries surpasses the automotive sector
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Scum and Villainy – Review, the cosmic void suits me!

Scum and Villainy - Review, the cosmic void suits me!

Recommended

No Result
View All Result