Restaurant review | Hakaniemi's new bistro convinced the critic: “Port wine sauce is pure joy”

Le Coin in Hakaniemi continues Helsinki's French bistro boom.

Restaurant review Bistro Le Coin ★★★★ Where? Siltasaarenkatu 10. When? Tue–Fri 11–14 and 16–, Sat 15– How much? Appetizers 10–16 e, main courses 27–54 e, desserts 9–16 e. Three-course lunch 26.90 e, lunch main course 15.90 e.

Yet ten years ago there was a trend that restaurants had to be as minimalist as possible.

The color spectrum varied from gray to white, and the conversation echoed along the walls.

It's different now. Warmth has long been a trend.