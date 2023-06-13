Restaurant review | Hakaniemi’s hall restaurant is beautiful, but the food is not up to the level of the interior

Hakaniemenhalli’s Kirsika farm is one of the most beautiful in the city. I wish the food was even better.

Restaurant review Cherry ★★★ Where? Hakaniemi shopping hall, 2nd floor, Hämeentie 1a. When? Tue–Thurs 11–23, Fri 11–24, Sat 12–24 (summer opening hours after Midsummer). How much? Lunch 13 e or 15 e, Starters 12–17 e, main courses 22–36 e, desserts 6–10 e.

Five Hakaniemenhalli, which has been under renovation for years, has been opened. The hall looks more spacious and elegant than before.

The premises of the restaurant Kirsika on the second floor of the hall are also charming, having previously functioned as social facilities for the hall’s staff.

The atmosphere is created by tall rooms, large windows, an open kitchen and a cute bar counter, as well as skillfully combined brown, red and yellow tones.

Just as if the restaurant had been in operation since the beginning of the century.

The harmony is broken by the artist standing in the middle of the room Anssi Kasitonn A giant work resembling the Michelin giant. It’s fun.

Finnish hits from the 1950s and 1970s play in the background.

Many of the dishes are classic Finnish restaurant dishes. Oysters are also available.

A contemporary artwork resembling a Michelin giant attracts attention in the middle of the restaurant.

Restaurant is part of the listed company Noho group, and is run by the famous Madonna and The Cock restaurants Ville Relander.

There are two options for lunch. One is vegetable pasta (13 e) and the other is a dish containing fish (15 e). I choose a Danish sandwich (15 e). It contains rye bread the size of a small toast, lettuce leaves, sweet pickled red onion, a small egg and four pieces of herring.

“ The small lunch offered nothing special.

Pirtsakka as a horseradish salad ties the ingredients together well, but otherwise the small lunch did not offer anything special. You can get small pieces of bread and green salad as a side dish. 15 euros is quite a lot for this pleasure. You have to pay 2 euros for coffee and tea.

Pike wallenberg steak, lemon sauce and spring vegetables.

On another once I test the restaurant on Saturday during the day. The restaurant is packed, but I get to eat at the bar counter.

The gentlemen sitting next to me recommend the green asparagus (13 e), and it’s the best of the Kirsika dishes I’ve tasted.

The hollandaise sauce is pleasantly sour and made in a way. The blood grapefruit pieces crown the dish, they give a welcome tartness to the dish. The asparagus are crisp and fresh. The whole thing is a real joy on a sunny day.

As a main course I take Vorschmack (22 e). The anchovies are tasty, and the long cooking has brought richness. For my taste, the vorschmack is chopped too puree, but the taste is just right.

The price sounds reasonable, but such a small dose shouldn’t cost any more. Vorschmack is served in the amount of a large heaped tablespoon. It is definitely too little in relation to the amount of mashed potatoes, sour cream and beetroot, which is good in itself.

On the third once I have thinly fried herrings (12 e) as an appetizer. Small herring bites are supposed to be dipped in sweet and sour dip, but I would rather call the dip soy. Sour and sweet were conspicuous by their absence. Frying oozes fat. Thank you for using herring as a raw material.

My main course is a mushroom steak (23 e). A nicely fried king oyster vinaigrette works well with small oyster vinaigrettes and celery puree.

My guest takes the reindeer benedict (17 e). Cold-smoked reindeer goes perfectly with a fried egg, hollandaise sauce and spinach, but the portion is disgustingly cold.

Main course pike wallenberg (24 e) looks great but is disappointing. The pike is finely ground, but there is no fluffiness to it, instead the steak is rubbery and doesn’t even really taste like pike. The frosting is crispy, but doesn’t save the steak.

“ Kirsikka is one of the most beautiful restaurants in the city.

About desserts three are ice creams and sorbets. Double espresso comes with a Double bar (6 e). It’s a beautiful gesture, after all Tupla is one of the best chocolate bars in the world.

I take the milk chocolate pudding (10 e), which has plenty of salt. It tastes like soft milk chocolate with salt on top.

Kirsikka is one of the most beautiful restaurants in the city. You want to go back there already because of the natural light flooding through the windows and the nice atmosphere.

Hopefully, in the next round, all the dishes will also rise to the level of the interior.

