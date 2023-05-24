Restaurant review | An “incredibly delicious” dish was found on the list – a restaurant has opened in Helsinki that is worth keeping an eye on

The operators of the Omakase restaurant opened a French-Japanese bistro that offers a little something for everyone.

Restaurant review Omadi Bar & Bistro ★★★ Where? Telakkakatu 14. When? Wed–Thurs 16–23, Fri 16–24, Sat 13–24. How much? Portions 5–55 e, five-course menu 59 e.

“Is here quite a few moments went in the French direction”, the companion commented immediately after the meal.

“In a blind test, I wouldn’t have recognized the factors as the same as in the old Omadi.”

Lovers of Japanese food were told both bad and good news in March. In connection with Hotel Helka, the omakase restaurant Omadi, which was only less than a year old, stopped operating. Omakase means a sophisticated Japanese dinner where you eat a menu designed by the chef, consisting of many small dishes. Often, the customer can watch the food being prepared, so it’s a more comprehensive experience than usual dining.

Helsingin Sanomat’s restaurant critic Anna Paljakka gave For Omad fresh four stars, and the restaurant managed to make loyal friends in its short period of operation. However, a menu of around 15 dishes is demanding – in these times, also for the customer’s wallet. Therefore, the announcement of the restaurant’s closure did not come as a big surprise.

The sadness was eased by the knowledge that the chef-restaurateur couple “Nadi” Nadim Nasser and Matilda Mannström continue Omad in another form. The restaurant company We Are Group offered the couple the opportunity to establish a cheaper and more approachable restaurant in Telakkaranta, Hietalahti. Omadi Bar & Bistro, a French-Japanese restaurant, was born. Its menu has a somewhat bewildering selection of dishes from the outrageously priced (55e/100g) wagyu meat and tuna tartar finished with caviar to mini burgers and french fries. Something for everybody?

An onsen egg is a Japanese-style egg cooked at low heat.

My companion is a Japanese food expert who visited Omadi’s omakase place several times. In his opinion, Japanese flavors have been relegated to a secondary role in the new concept. It’s a little disappointing. However, bigger frowns are caused by the fact that several servings of bistro-Omad have a slightly unfinished flavor profile.

It’s sad, above all, because there is a lot of proven skill in the restaurant’s kitchen.

During the two test visits, there are indeed a few pole tenets. Especially the portion where the onsen egg, cooked in Japanese style at a low temperature, meets both stewed and fried ear mushroom and browned onion, is incredibly delicious. What layers of flavor, what praise of umami!

On the other hand, the tuna tartar with soy & mirin-engraved yolk is loud in its essence, even a bit cloying (and the caviar doesn’t save the situation). The delicate taste of the scallop sashimi, on the other hand, disappears behind the harsh ponzu sauce and wasabi oil. And even though the roasted cream served with the yakitori skewers is just as wonderfully creamy as roasted cream can be, the skewers themselves don’t have any special juju.

Also the milieu leaves a mixed feeling. The harbor view from the large windows is nice to admire in the evening sun, and the beautiful restaurant hall charms with its exceptional height. However, the flip side of the matter is the reverberation of the space. When the hall is almost full even on a weekday evening, there is quite a commotion – and the music playing at a relatively loud volume doesn’t help matters. You have to strain to hear your companion’s speech. But on the other hand: you could eat it outside, because Omadi also has a sunny terrace. During the summer, you can enjoy the subtleties of the 21-page wine and sake list.

There is an oxtail between the Hokkaido milk bun.

It would be easy to think that the operators of Omadi have moved on to do something easier. Bistro food is seemingly simpler than a traditional omakase meal. But now let’s do something new. It is no wonder that in such a process the success of the final results varies. This does not make Omad a less interesting restaurant, quite the contrary.

Based on two tests, the number of stars this time remains in the strong three. However, you should keep an eye on Omad. Interesting things happen there.