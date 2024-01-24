Restaurant review | An exceptional dinner experience in a shopping center: “You can't get the same prices anywhere else”

The Japanese Muji store started offering ambitious dinners in the fall.

Restaurant review Muji ★★★★ Where? Kamppi shopping center 4th floor. When? Thu–Sat 18–22. How much? Menu 65 e. À la carte starters 12–15 e, main courses 25–55 e, desserts 6–12 e.

In the shopping center is happening. As the clock approaches evening, the day shift at the Muji store's restaurant ends. Chairs are moved, tables are wiped.

There will soon be a new team in the kitchen and hall. The tables are laid more spectacularly than during the day.