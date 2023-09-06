Restaurant review | A new restaurant in the test, which was opened in a traditional location in Töölö

In July, a new neighborhood restaurant opened in Töölö. It still has a long way to go to be successful.

★★★ Where? Museokatu 29. When? Mon 14–21, Tue–Thu 14–22, Fri–Sat 14–24, Sun 14–21. How much? Appetizers 10–12 e, main courses 18–29 e, desserts 9–12 e.

Here used to be the restaurant Aito. Before that, the bend in Museokatu had been home to restaurants for many tastes for almost a hundred years.

Aito, a popular working-class neighborhood restaurant that has endured for 14 years, bid farewell in June. The new creators got Eka opened on the site already in July. Recycling of furniture and dishes was successful and the kitchen was in order.

The rookie has a lot going for him. The opening hours are attractive, seven days a week. There were enough visitors even in the heart of summer. It seems that there was a longing left in the neighborhood, which Eka is trying to fill.

“ The first restaurant got its name because own business is the first for the creators.

The new restaurateurs are Ville Viljanen, Laura Väänänen and Ville Öhman. The trio met years ago while studying the field in Haaga-Helia. Most recently, the Villets were working at the Puotila manor.

Pike has found its place in the dishes of more and more restaurants. In the first, it is made into “minced meat”.

My first visit was a whim. When the restaurant announces that it opens every day at 2 pm, I felt like stopping by without a reservation. That afternoon, the thermometer reading was soaring.

But Eka’s door didn’t open at 2 p.m. There were no chairs or a menu on the terrace yet. They came from inside to tell us that we should wait until three o’clock. The reason for the delay became clear: the free distribution newspaper was making a presentation about the new restaurant.

Then they warmed up to let the extra customer in from the heat and poured water into the glass. Gradually I was able to order a late lunch.

The first the menu is pretty much prepared for sure. Appetizers included salmon pastrami, scallops and corned beef, as in many other places right now. The rhyming ox was accompanied by seasonal mushrooms, still minimal chanterelles. Blackcurrant vinaigrette and grated parmesan cookies completed the dish.

Haukimureke has found its place on the list of many restaurants. In the first, its name is “färssi”, which was model-worthy in its composition, as well as its butter sauce. But the pea puree didn’t really speak, the potatoes were watery when boiled, but the carrots were rock hard when grilled.

On the second visit, the companion’s pike dose did not have these problems. As an appetizer, he liked the inventive carrot carpaccio. Thin slices had been carved out of the namuse-looking root, which were still colored by the beetroot puree and tinted by the basil mayonnaise. The cashews added a bite. That and there were too many elements in the dish.

The carpaccio served as an appetizer is made from thin slices of radish.

There were actually sections in the second appetizer. Three small scallops were supposed to be the main part, but they were drowned out by the pile of pickled apple, toasted pine nuts, seaweed “caviar” and dill mayonnaise.

The most expensive dish, beef sirloin steak, 29 e, was brought in red as requested, but it was tough. Even in the best places, steaks have had this problem. The lightly smoked béarnaise sauce helped a little, but now the broccoli stalks were rock hard.

“ Eka is a sympathetic place, especially when tradition speaks in its walls.

The first there was inventiveness in the desserts, but also unnecessary solidity. There would have been a little more in the rhubarb-encrusted pistachio cake than in the big blueberry posset.

For the main courses, we asked for specific wines chosen by the waiter. Products imported from New Zealand controlled by Finns and named Verso and Laavu were received. They were not particularly pleasing, at least alongside a few other local wines.

In summary: Eka is a sympathetic place, especially when tradition speaks in its walls. But the newcomer to the success story still has a long way to go.