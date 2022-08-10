Restaurant review | A delightfully modern bistro opened in the old Arabia factory – The French are like from a textbook, but the boldest bet happens at lunch

Arabia’s old factory restaurant delights especially with its vegetarian dishes.

Bistro Bryk ★★★ Where? Hämeentie 135A. When? Mon–Thurs 11–22, Fri 11–23, Sat 13–23. How much? Lunch 12.50–18 e. Appetizers 9–15 e, main courses 14–26 e, desserts 4–10 e. Clear? Yes.

Helsinki the expansion of the gastronomic map outside the inner city continues. In honor of the development, we will of course shout at least three cheers.

The new entrepreneur can be found in Arabianranta, where the restaurant supply has been quite scarce. The area is a middle-class bird’s nest, where one would think that more enterprising cooks would also find appreciation and clientele.

Bistro Bryk opened around May Day to remedy this lack of space.

There is a trio in the background Jerry Hartman, Sami Karranto and Juho Kainulainenof which the latter is responsible for the kitchen, according to the release Anssi Pynnönen with. The duo has previously cooked in places such as Döner Harju and Colorado Bar & Grill.

The new restaurant has found its place in the main building of the old Arabia factory, directly under the landmark of the area, the fifty meter high old chimney.

Inside, the walls are wide, but the ceiling is low. There is surprisingly little history: the former factory corner has been renovated into a modern, slightly noisy restaurant where you don’t just eat Arabian dishes. Modern times are also represented by the unisex toilets and the fact that Bryk’s kitchen succeeds delightfully well in vegetarian dishes.

The former factory has been renovated into a modern one.

Appetizer menu the best moments are meatless. Cherry tomatoes and whipped feta is a balanced portion, where sweet and salty live in harmony, and herbal oil lubricates the taste buds on alert.

The Japanese-origin hibachi table grill is in frequent use at Bryk, as there are traces of smoke in at least every other dish. Most of the time it works, but not always: grilled muikuk are on the dry side. In addition to hibachi, there are Asian nuances here and there.

Bryk’s cuisine is best served with vegetarian dishes. Foamed feta is served with, for example, watermelon.

Bryk’s menu changes frequently, so not all dishes covered in this review may be available anymore. The best vegetarian main dish of the test visits, the cauliflower seasoned with harissa, is just right in maturity, and Harissa brings fiery greetings from her home country of Tunisia, which is matched by the uniquely smoky surface provided by the hibachi.

The most successful portion of the meat side has disappeared from the menu for now, but I hope it will return, because the American delicacy reuben bread is a great main course. The French fries in the house are also like from a textbook.

The fish of the day rewards the staff after a little confusion. The waiter says that the dish is perch, but grilled salmon will be served to the table. However, the kitchen corrects the situation quickly and brings fried perches alongside the salmon. The fish is fresh and carefully prepared, and the butter sauce served with it is wonderfully rich and tart.

Grilling the octopus has hit the spot, but its companion, the chorizo-onion roast, is of course attractive in its own right, but unnecessarily intrusive in this combination.

On a lunch visit Bryk shows courage, because there is dill meat on offer. For those suffering from school food trauma, Bryk’s version is good therapy. The meat is stewed until juicy, and the role of dill in the dish is properly proportioned.

You won’t find any kind of line in Bryk’s kitchen, but you will find know-how and ingenuity. There is so much on offer, from Asian and Middle Eastern flavors to Mediterranean and Nordic atmospheres. Maybe it’s not worth specializing outside the city center, but the safest thing to do is to aim for customers with a broad vision.

In terms of service, Bryk has a lot to improve. In three visits, a couple of waiters who are skilled in their profession, but also several weak performances: forgetfulness, information gaps, indifference and unfortunate ignorance.

The portions are also not presented in any way, not always even when requested. However, it would be nice to know what you are eating.