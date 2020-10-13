Restaurant restrictions In Sörnäinen’s “bailukomplex” the lights went out for the time being and almost all the employees were laid off – “Nightclubs cannot be kept open under these conditions”

HS made a round of calls to nightclub entrepreneurs and asked how they were going to act when the light signal had to be given as early as 10pm.

“No. there is nothing unclear here about what can be done, ”says the nightclub entrepreneur Tim Uskali in the coming weeks.

He and his business associates run popular nightlife restaurants in the eastern downtown area, the majority of which are now closed. For the time being, Kaiku, Post Bar and Kuudes Linja in Sörnäinen on Hämeentie and Ääniwalli in Vallila are now closed.

Tanner and Siltanen, the restaurants of Uskali and partners, are open until 10 pm for the time being. Tanner is a food restaurant, but there have also been DJ guests playing music on Fridays and Saturdays until two o’clock. Only a few agreed early evening gigs will be held on Sixth Line.

“It was closed and will be closed until the regulations change. It is not possible to keep nightclubs open under these conditions, ”says Uskali about the tightened opening conditions in Uusimaa due to the coronavirus.

Government decided at the end of September that the serving of restaurants would end throughout the country from 8 October at midnight. There is an exacerbated coronavirus epidemic in the background. According to health authorities, clusters of infection have come from restaurants that are open late.

Additional restrictions have been imposed on the provinces that have progressed to the acceleration and spreading phase: the traffic light must now come at 10 pm and the restaurant must be closed by 11 pm at the latest.

Midnight the hours after are financially crucial for nightclubs.

In the Hämeentie “bailukomplex”, customers only start arriving after ten. For example, Echo has been open on Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Crowd on the dance floor at Sörnäinen Kaiku Club in March 2017.­

Uskali says the temporary closure has meant the layoffs of almost all 70 workers. In addition, a large number of people working in restaurants on a gig-like basis have been left without jobs.

“DJs, sound and light technicians and other freelancers. Indirectly, there are probably about 120 people in the chain. ”

He points out that work is also at a standstill from many suppliers, law enforcement officers and taxi drivers.

Uskali does not say the impact of the euro on his own companies, but states: “Every minus is made. We will not get rid of all running costs. ”

Other Rekom Group, which owns Heidi’s Bier Bari Sebastian Pinomaa says the chain will keep restaurants open for October, even if we “go to the frost”.

The company has restaurants in Helsinki, Jyväskylä, Pori, Tampere and Turku. Helsinki’s Heidi’s Bier Bar is on Yrjönkatu in Kamppi. In addition, the company has a Butchers nightclub on Uudenmaankatu in Punavuori. Both locations in Helsinki are open in October from 6 pm to 11 pm.

Pinomaa says that customers are being tried earlier than usual. Board and card games, among other things, have been acquired for Heidi´s restaurants.

“Otherwise, we try to attract people to the home party with offers and happy hours that may be valid throughout the opening hours, depending on the evening.”

In November, however, layoffs may be in sight again, Pinomaa says. Rekom Group has about 300 employees in Finland, of which fifty work in Helsinki.

As there are clearly fewer opening hours than usual, some layoffs have already had to be made now. According to Pinoma, the decision to stay open is “thank you to the staff”. This can be done because the last couple of months have gone well.

“It would be financially justified to close now, but we want to take care of the staff.”

According to Pinoma, many employees in the chain are young and often have not accumulated a financial buffer.

“Worried about how they are doing and being able to pay their rents.”

Above the entrance to Bar Loose, which was closed last spring, read “Fuck Corona”.­

Restaurant Manager Joni Bitter Bar Loose says sales last week were about 75 percent lower than in the same period in 2019.

The bar on Annankatu relies on both nightclub activities and gigs. The loose has been open from Wednesday to Saturday.

“No giving up.”

Bitter says that the gigs will be organized in the early evenings, and in addition, other events are planned, such as a pinball tournament. Loose also opens its doors on Wednesdays and Thursdays an hour earlier, at 5 p.m.

“That’s how it’s a bit of a fair at After Work.”

One way is that Bar Loose will no longer be closed on Sundays, but will still open at 5 p.m.

“From early Sunday, there will be a Musavisa from the first day of November,” Bitter says.

“Also through pricing, we aim to attract people.”

Kampissa the gay club Hercules, on the other hand, has decided that it makes no sense to open in October. Hercules only organizes a few agreed events.

“The doors go all the way,” the owner Erkki Koski tells by email.

“These space restrictions are not possible for our business. Last Saturday we closed at 24 and sales were 7 percent from the previous Saturday. ”

Closed also goes to Vantaa’s perhaps most legendary nightclub, the Tikkurila Sokos Hotel nightclub Tulisuudelma.

When the restrictions allowed it to be open until midnight, the Kiss of Fire still remained open, but now the situation is different. The lights are not turned on at all as they should flash a light signal the same minute the restaurant opens.