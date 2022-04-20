Restaurant Rating | Norwegian chain brings incomprehensible restaurant factory to Helsinki’s parade ground

In Olivia, the beautiful milieu makes up for the lack of taste.

20.4. 19:00

Olivia Central Station ★★★ Where? Helsinki Central Station, Keskuskatu 1. When? Mon-Sat 11-23, Sun 12-21 How much? Appetizers 4.50–19.50 e, salads 15–16.50 e, pizzas 11.50–19 e, other main dishes 15–32 e, desserts 5–12.50 e. Clear? Yes. Pickup or transportation? Yes.

In advance I was afraid of what horrors Eliel Saarisen to the fine Helsinki Central Station will be done when the Norwegian restaurant chain announced that it will establish a giant restaurant in the former large ticket hall.

The fear was futile.

The interior of the new Olivia restaurant is beautiful and appreciates Saarinen’s architecture, although on closer inspection the large photographs on the walls are meaningless decorations and the trees are plastic.

The restaurant is probably the largest restaurant in Helsinki, open to the public every day. There are 320 customer seats.

Due to its size, the restaurant factory operates incomprehensibly smoothly. During the first week, the restaurant is full for lunch and on the weekends, but the dishes come quickly and hot.

The waiters are present and comfortable, although the portable gadget that sends the order directly to the kitchen does not seem to be very familiar to Finnish waiters in the early days. Most of the staff has initially come from Norway.

Access to the terrace is from the former window opening.

Over lunch there is a commotion as in the station restaurant.

I take a salmon salad (13.50 e) with a tiny piece of warm smoked salmon, no more than a hundred grams, maybe about one thin asparagus chopped, a little radish, two small potatoes and a lot of salad.

The potatoes and asparagus are crisp, the salmon is fresh, but the horseradish sauce is low and needs crispness and freshness.

I’m not a friend of big lunches, but this dose left me hungry. In Olivia, coffee did not belong to the southwest, nor did bread.

From the first the test dinner leaves a more pleasant memory than lunch, even if the food does not blow your consciousness.

As an appetizer, I order a crispy deep-fried polenta (4.50 euros). Your garlic mayonnaise served with cornmeal balls is stale.

Mozzarella di burrata (€ 11.50) has excellent quality creamy mozzarella, fresh cherry tomatoes and pickled green tomatoes.

Pizza dough under diavolan (17 e) is lifeless and greasy. Highly flavored salami is high quality. Today, you can get pizzas from Helsinki that are so good that Olivia’s fairly average version will not succeed in the race.

Asparagus (19 e) is a good apetta for a station restaurant tour, but it doesn’t compete in the same series with Mat Distrikt or Muru’s top wars. Olivia’s risotto lacks acidity and depth, it’s like a moderate risotto rice in oily broth.

“It’s nothing miraculous, after all, but the beats of the ABC chain are going to hit,” says my guest.

The best main course of the evening is penne al pollo ubriaco (21 e), which has a nice chili, the chicken is soft and the tomato cream sauce is thick. The bacon, however, has a strange side taste.

As a dessert, we taste tiramisu (10 e), which is a twinkle plain, but there is nothing wrong with it either: espresso and rum come out well and the mascarpone cream is sweet enough.

The station’s new restaurant is open seven days a week, around the clock on weekdays.

The style of architect Eliel Saarinen shines in the thoroughly renovated hall.

In the second on the test floor my guest tastes the linguine al Profumo di Marea (22 e). It has certified crayfish tails or scabies and zucchini. There is unnecessarily little chili in the serving, and the end result is as nuanced as the appearance of the serving.

The same trouble carbonara (18 e). Italian salted guanciale meat is usually non-smoked, but there is a strange nuance of smoke in the serving. The food is very cheesy and long-lasting, the aftertaste even palate. Is this how the dose is made in a pan with ripples from the rest of the dose?

The best dose for the evening is ossobuco con risotto Milanese (22 e). The veal has been stewed for a long time. The risotto is hearty and tastes just right. Gremolata spice paste made from lemon zest, garlic and parsley, among other things, brings a boost to the serving.

The risotto served with long-stewed ossobuco tastes like saffron.

The restaurant has labeled portions of allergenic ingredients admirably. It is not yet common in Finland for a dose to be mentioned to contain, for example, sulfur dioxide, sulphite and molluscs.

Similarly, vegan and vegetable rations are nicely mentioned separately, which is not common.

Olivia well suited for Helsinki railway station. The restaurant is sure to play, which is not a bad thing at all: here you are sure to find something to eat for anyone waiting for the train to leave. Many raw materials are quite high quality.

The wine selection has also been chosen for sure.

Some of the servings are worth two and some are worth three stars, but the milieu ensures a third star.

This restaurant is worth experiencing at least once, as the atmosphere is like going abroad.