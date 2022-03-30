Restaurant Rating | An hour’s drive from Helsinki is a small eco-hotel whose restaurant will pleasantly surprise you

The restaurant at the incredibly popular hotel features Norwegian influences.

The Berg ★★★★ Where? Barösundintie 679, Inkoo. When? Wed-Sat dinner setings at 5pm and 8pm Lunch Thu-Sat 12–14.30pm. Brunch Sun at 10.30 and 12. How much? Four-course tasting menu 64 e. Clear? Yes.

Visitor rubs his eyes. The traditional archipelago landscape of Inkoo Barösund with its red-molded buildings has received an unexpected addition. Cottages dotted with a steep rocky slope are like building blocks with one wall of glass.

From the hill it is worth admiring the rugged scenery. There is open water and swans. You still have to imagine the hustle and bustle of summer on Finland’s busiest waterway and its marinas.

The Barö Hotel, built in Finland and largely local, opened at the beginning of last summer. It has overturned the traditional notion of a summer hotel. There have been enough reservations for thirteen cottages throughout the winter.

There are holiday hotels all over Finland, but the investments in them are usually in the summer season, and in other seasons the food side is easily disappointing. This has even happened in annealed rural hotel restaurants. Once in the archipelago, Barö’s restaurant The Berg surprises again.

The Barö invests in luxurious rooms with a private fireplace. The restaurant, on the other hand, is pretty rugged, with wood and hard stoneware. The most important thing is the landscape behind the window.

Program numbers have been brought to the restaurant for spring and winter: seven well-known Finnish chefs conjure up a seven-course meal as guests watch from the side.

A four-course tasting menu is available on regular evenings.

In the first at one time, an appetizer was served with ripe beets made with brown and buttered yolks made into browned butter.

Star chef of the former Ask Filip Langhoff had held a show the same week. His crab soup was left on the list. The frozen crabs in nearby Viltgården became a rather salty broth. The gentle ball of porridge and the sharp, pickled carrot strips evened out the impression.

There was also pike in the nearby waters in the main course. The pressed fish roll was twisted in dill and dried vendace roe. Norwegian-style Milk Sauce was made from the fish’s baskets. Buckwheat was imported separately, which had left a mouthfeel. The cabbage heaps did not soften enough.

Outside the list, hereford tartare, lightened with pickled apple, was available at an additional cost. There was an exotic deviation from local food, black truffles from Umbria’s new crop. Precious crumbs now threatened to be left under the apple.

The dessert returned to the homemade line, lentils and caramel. A thin oatmeal cake covered the berry ice cream and a rich caramel sauce.

The dessert of the Berg appetizer was bred near Salo.

Second a meal a couple of weeks later reinforced the imaginative and self-contained impression.

The dessert for the starter was bred nearby, in Salo. But here in the restaurant’s kitchen, thin, salted duck slices had been air-dried for two weeks. A thin layer of fat played a role in softening the delicious end result in the process. The sweetness of the red cabbage sorbet that accompanied the bird was dampened by the addition of a soy drop.

The next portion, the sticky mousse, was accompanied by sour cream made on site, puffed potato toppings, whitefish roe from Åland and plenty of dried crown dill flowers. A successful combination when the dill got its rights.

The pike and buckwheat dose familiar from the previous visit was on the menu again. Now it had petrified tremendously. The pike was on a looser roll and the buckwheat was ripe. Cabbage strips were included, but air-puffed buckwheat grains were sprinkled over the portion. The milk sauce had gained more fluff.

The light raspberry sorbet complemented a portion of pannacotta made from Norwegian cream cheese.

The main ingredient in the dessert was Norwegian sweet and granular cream cheese. It was a frozen pannacotta. The honeycombs adorned and the light raspberry sorbet completed the dose.

The Berg speaks. Spring winter is not the most rewarding season culinary, but the restaurant has found its simplistic line. Local food and Norwegian influences, after all, is the chef Lauri Saarikoski been there at work. The combination fits the seaside scenery and atmosphere.