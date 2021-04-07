Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Restaurant phenomenon The ghost kitchen chef makes dishes from eight different restaurants – Is this the future of the restaurant industry?

by admin
April 7, 2021
World
The pizza or pasta you order at home may come from a restaurant that is just a kitchen with no seats and no waiters.

Chicken burgers with kimchi and hot gochujang sauce, vegan pita with seitan and avocado, and children’s chicken nuggets. It is Wednesday and the time is 16.11. The first order of the ghost kitchen of the day has arrived. Here it begins.

When the kitchen hears a Ding, Ding, Ding beep, the order has come through Foodora. One loud bling is Wolt’s order. It comes a couple of minutes after the first: one salami pizza and al pastor tacos, i.e. spicy pork, onion and pineapple. Chef Christian Gamaclangin the finger retrieves the possutacos from the menus glued to the wall of the pick-up counter. A short review of the recipe and the chores. Except that the bell rings again.

