From: Sina Alonso Garcia

Anthony Loffredo has undergone extreme changes to his body over the years. His goal: to become the “Black Alien”. This causes him some problems in everyday life.

Guadalajara/Mexico – Anthony Loffredo’s appearance is likely to be quite disturbing to most. And not without reason: the 34-year-old Frenchman had himself transformed into a black alien – and spares no expense or effort for his ambitious project. In order to correspond to his ideal image, he has already undergone a number of operations. So he had two fingers, ears, nostrils and upper lip removed. For a coherent overall picture, Loffredo also had his entire body tattooed and colored his teeth purple. But apparently that’s not all. As he did in an interview with the Youtuber René ZZ revealed he plans to cut his penis in half — so that he’d presumably end up with two thinner halves swinging side by side.

Loffredo explains his drastic transformation by saying that he had previously not felt comfortable in his own body. The 34-year-old doesn’t want to think about what his planned penis surgery could mean for him in everyday life. In any case, he is not deterred by possible problems – for example when peeing. “I’m not nervous,” he said of the upcoming procedure – adding: “I don’t know, for me it’s just a change more. It’s dangerous, like everyone else.”

“Black Alien” Anthony Loffredo: Will he open an OnlyFans account soon?

Loffredo believes his penis will “function normally” even if it were split in half. One day, curious people might be able to admire the result on OnlyFans. So he explained that he could imagine opening an account there one day to show things that he “can’t show on Instagram”. His existing accounts on social media would cause him enough problems in this regard. On his account the_black_alien_project Loffredo, who lives in Mexico, shares insights from his life. More than 1.2 million people are following his transformation – which he says is only “46 percent complete”.

In addition to astonishment and fascination, Loffredo also encounters criticism and rejection with his appearance in public. As he talks to LADbible explained that he was sometimes turned away when he went out to eat. “Sometimes when I want to eat in a restaurant, the waiter says I can’t eat on the terrace,” he regrets. Users are also dismayed in the comments on his pictures online. “Stop! The human body cannot handle so much ink and so many surgeries without adverse health effects. This is public suicide!” writes a user on Instagram. “Just stop it.” Others are also worried about the human alien’s health. “You don’t need to do this,” writes one user. “You’re only doing it because you’re insecure. This is not healthy at all!”

Anthony Loffredo: This is what “Black Alien” looked like before his transformation

Even if he knows that many people do not approve of his extreme transformation, Loffredo apparently stands by his looks. According to his own statements, he found support from people who were “open-minded” and would accept his appearance. “I can’t ask everyone to be open to everything. That’s the way it is. We are seven billion people,” he says.

Anthony Loffredo about 8 years ago and today. © the_black_alien_project/Instagram

While he’s outwardly confident about his transformation, some of his followers are deeply disturbed when he posts photos of himself from the past on Instagram. Loffredo can be seen in the pictures in his mid-20s – at that time he was still very interested in bodybuilding and is in good shape. “Honestly it’s so sad what a handsome man you were. What have you done to yourself,” writes one Instagram user. Many others can only agree and regret that the once “beautiful” man has turned into an alien.

“Black Alien”: The project is far from over

That he with his looks not only celebrated as a “Black Alien” on social media, but also heavily criticized, Loffredo is fully aware. On the one hand, he is annoyed by the headwind he is experiencing for his appearance. On the other hand, he seems to see himself as a kind of fictional character. Next to changing his privates, he plans to change his arms, legs, and the back of his head, and have his skin replaced with metal. So Project Alien is far from over.