In Frankfurt closed, open in Copenhagen: The two-star restaurant “Lafleur” in the Palmengarten-Gesellschaftshaus is giving a guest performance in the restaurant in the Japanese tower in the amusement park Tivoli in June. The pop-up starts on June 2nd and ends on July 4th. Head chef Andreas Krolik and his entire brigade, with the exception of the trainees, are traveling to Denmark, along with five service employees. Tools and crockery are also packed, “there is a lot to do,” says Krolik.

Jacqueline Vogt Department head of the Rhein-Main editorial office of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Perhaps the most important part of the work on the Tivoli project was done by the chef a while ago, when he came up with the menu he wants to sell in Denmark. He was inspired by the eating habits there, he says. And, of course, local elements are also included, because like every guest performance, this one has several functions. It should give visitors in the land of the pop-up an idea of ​​how the guest chef works at home, ideally encourage them to visit Frankfurt later, and if “Lafleur” guests from Frankfurt follow the restaurant team: all the better.