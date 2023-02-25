IUnhappiness cannot live in the “Laboratory of Love”, only joy. Like a creed of passion for good taste, the three words are emblazoned above the open kitchen, in which affairs are arranged between sweetbreads and smoked fish, liaisons are established between red mullet and plankton, love marriages are concluded between foie gras and brittle capers. Almost without exception, these are stormy, amazing, happy connections full of strength and tenderness, intensity and sensitivity, arranged by nine laboratory assistants under the command of a forty-year-old wonder boy, without whose hopeless passion for cooking there would be no laboratory of love – and for the gourmets of this world one place of sincere return love.



He has already cooked up three Michelin stars in Munich: Jan Hartwig.

Image: Restaurant Jan



Jan Hartwig is one of those rare people who settle for nothing less than the maximum. That became clear early on in his career, which he spent exclusively with chefs with two or three Michelin stars. Christian Jürgens, Klaus Erfort and Sven Elverfeld, three pillars of German top cuisine, all recognized the outstanding talent of their master student and wished him only the best when he took up his first position as chef de cuisine in the “Atelier” restaurant of the Munich Grand Hotel Bayerischer Hof in 2014 – to cook for himself three Michelin stars after only three years. Just four years later he left the “atelier” again, not only to be able to go his own way without compromises and constraints, but also because the Bayerischer Hof sometimes only carries greatness in its claims, but not in its heart, which is what a so magnanimous, so big-hearted person as Jan Hartwig had to experience particularly painfully on his own body.

The boss has nothing to hide

He has been cooking in his own restaurant since October last year, which bears the same name and is like him: The “Jan” is unpretentious and calm with lots of warm wood. Not only the guests, but also passers-by can look into the kitchen through large windows. And the boss himself is on the pass in front of everyone, because he has nothing to hide, but everything to share, all his love and passion. Even with the amuse-bouches, he shows that she is never blind: the tartlet with goose liver, chantilly, pecan nut, finger limes, brittle capers and smoked maple syrup, the buckwheat tart with zucchini brunoise, feta, anchovies and peppermint oil, the umami – Meringues with carrot, kombu, pecorino and crispy chicken skin are three complex, profound, well thought-out animations for the palate, after which it is clear to everyone: Jan Hartwig may not have three stars right now, but he cooks just as concentrated, elaborate and ambitious as if he were sitting he is still in the Olympus of the kitchen gods – which also leaves no doubt about the prices for the menu and the wines on the wine list, excellently curated by Jochen Benz, but not exactly calculated in a drinker-friendly way.