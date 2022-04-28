Restaurant industry There is a shortage of manpower and students in the restaurant industry, and now Finland is already trying out quick training for terrace waiters.

Numerous restaurant workers have changed industry due to the coronation situation. The continued closure of restaurants also had a significant impact on the number of applicants to the industry. For example, at the Tampere Adult Education Center, the number of applicants decreased by about half. Now, however, the situation is changing.

Restaurant business has recovered rapidly during the spring from Korona. In some places, the number of customers in restaurants has been even higher than in the pre-pandemic period.

However, the situation is challenging, as many people who worked in the field switched to other jobs during the Korona period. Managing Director of the Tourism and Restaurant Interest Association (Mara) Timo Lappi estimates to Aamulehti in February that at least 10,000 employees have left the industry during the Korona periodbut the number can also be much higher.

A similar phenomenon has also been reflected in the training of the Tampere Adult Education Center (TAKK) in the field of tourism and restaurants. Trainer-training planner Tapio Määttänen reports that the number of applicants decreased about 50 percent two years ago. To reduce the number of applicants affected by negative news coverage in the restaurant industry.

Now the situation is on the turn.

Soon According to Tapio Määttänen, considerably more students have applied for training after the closure and restriction of restaurants. At the moment about 20% of pre-crown applicants are left behind.

Määttänen considers change important, because the restaurant industry is in a situation where new students and staff are urgently needed.

“For example, there are restaurants in Helsinki that have had to close their doors, at least in part due to labor shortages. It is known that some restaurants in Tampere have also had to reduce their opening hours when there are no employees available. ”

Miia Huhtamäki is studying for a professional degree in restaurant customer service at the Tampere Adult Education Center. The year-long training began during Easter week. On the second day, Huhtamaki got to practice covering the table.

Tmpereen At the Adult Education Center, there are currently about 160 students in various fields of study in the field. About a quarter of them complete a degree in apprenticeship training.

Määttänen says that degrees are increasingly being carried out in collaboration with companies in the field. Also many forms of learning, such as multimodal studies and shorter targeted training in collaboration with companies, are on the rise.

“Companies have always been strongly involved, but with the corona situation, this has become even more pronounced. Now that there is a labor shortage in the sector, there are more and more contacts from industry players. ”

According to Määttänen, almost everyone who has completed their studies is currently employed directly by students in the restaurant industry. “Before Korona, immediately after graduation, about 70 percent of the students were employed, so the change is significant.”

Tapio Määttänen says the training has been tailored to the needs of students and employers. For example, after Easter, the training of a terrace waiter began, which takes 3-5 days to complete. During the training, the basics of serving and customer service are covered.

Quick training will answer the coming summer season. According to Määttänen, the wish to organize such training came from employers in the field at the beginning of the year. In the first group, 15 students started, and more training sessions are planned during the spring and autumn.

Education meets demand directly. Määttänen says that the summer season is expected to be lively. Many events employ a huge number of hotel and restaurant staff. One such event is the World Hockey Tournament, which starts on May 13 in Helsinki and Tampere.

Määttänen estimates that there will be enough staff in the World Cup tournament, but the area’s own people will not succeed. According to his information, during the World Cup tournament, personnel from all over Finland will be working in the area. “As an educational institution, we are also involved in helping. The employees in the industry are professional and tacky, so the job is sure to be clarified. ”

Several people who have changed their field of study also study at the Tampere Adult Education Center. Ari Autio, who previously worked in the city of Tampere, started his studies now when the time was right. Deserted says that he enjoys cooking, so in the future it is possible to combine hobby and profession.

I’m rotten strongly believes that the rapid recovery of the restaurant industry will also lead to growth. However, it is unfortunate that human resources are not recovering as quickly. “My estimate is that the number of applicants to educational institutions will return to pre-corona levels within a year, and this will quickly be reflected in the field.”

Mättänen says that employers now also have the ball. He says there is now a greater need than ever for employee experience familiar from many other fields.

“Several actors already take this very well into account and value their employees enough. It is very important in every industry that the employee feels valued in the company and that they are part of a team. ”

Määttänen adds that the opportunities to influence one’s own job description are also emphasized. “As in this field anyway, in this case, the Korona period has acted as a watershed. Now that the industry is competing for workers, these things are highlighted. ”