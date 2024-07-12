Restaurant industry | Brand new restaurants are in trouble in Hakaniemi

Restaurant business|Road sites test Hakaniemi’s restaurant entrepreneurs. One restaurant suspended its operations due to street renovations.

Hakaniemi The restaurants in the Lyyra block are in a road construction predicament. The street renovation between the second and third lines of Siltasaarenkatu and the district heating site of the third line have made the block’s routes new and the restaurants in the area crowded.

“The opening has flopped a bit. It was expected that more people would come, but the gang can’t find it here,” says Oluthuone Haka’s restaurateur Amit Badwal.

Oluthuone Haka, located on the second line, has been open for a couple of weeks.

Last week, the pizza restaurant Padre on Siltasaarenkatu announced that it would temporarily close its doors due to construction sites. The doors were opened just over two months ago.

“We will return to the lathe when the meccas have moved out of the way,” the restaurant announces on its Instagram.

Town’s at the construction sites in the Lyyra block, among other things, the waterproofing of the subway deck will be renewed and underground cables and wires will be moved. As a result of the street work, a “devillike tent structure” has risen in front of the Bröner restaurant, which sells Berlin Döner kebab, according to the restaurateur Tony Brander describes.

Bröner has also moved to Hakaniemi only about a week ago. The restaurant is on evacuation from its location on Vaasankatu due to plumbing renovations. Its Hakaniemen location previously housed the restaurant Cave, whose business was bought by Bröner.

At the moment, sales in Hakaniemi are about 20 percent behind the figures in Vaasankatu.

Brander thinks that because Bröner is “on the rise” and business flourished on Vaasankatu, he is not as concerned about the impact of construction sites as he is at the more permanent restaurants in the area.

“It’s sad on behalf of all my colleagues. Summer time is often quite catastrophic for restaurants anyway, unless there is a terrace.”

So founder of the Urban Gourmet restaurant world located in the Lyyra quarter Doro’s Caravan says that the road works have made it difficult to operate. He wonders why they weren’t done at the same time as the Lyyra quarter construction works. The Lyyra quarter was completed at the beginning of the year.

“Wherever you drive through the city, the view is horrible. Of course, the construction site doesn’t help matters.”

Karavani, however, emphasizes the restaurant industry’s longer-term challenges more than road works: the corona pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation and the resulting weakening of purchasing power. In addition, he estimates that there are fewer tourists in Helsinki than before and the popularity of home delivery services is eating away at the restaurant business.

“I don’t think people understand how bad the situation is.”

According to Karavani, Urban Gourmet aims to adapt to the difficult situation in the restaurant industry by giving various small restaurant operators the opportunity to “try out” their restaurant and leave if the business does not take off.

“I can’t say that UG will be successful, but it can become so if people understand what we are doing. Business needs time.”

Siltasaarenkatu street works will probably be completed in November and Helen’s district heating works on the Third Line at the end of August. During the renovation, access routes to the properties may change.

Badwal, the restaurateur of Oluthuone Haka, hopes that the flow of people in the area will return to normal once the construction sites are completed.

“I have to admit that it’s a bit unnerving, but you have to be calm.”

