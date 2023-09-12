Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Anyone who reserves a table in an Austrian restaurant and then doesn’t show up has to pay a fee. © Karlheinz Pawlik/Imago

Reserve a table and then not show up? This can be expensive in a Viennese restaurant. This is “annoying” even for the operator.

Vienna – Guests in restaurants are happy to spend a little more money on food and drinks. Assuming they know about the expensive prices on the menu. A family father, for example, couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the bill while on vacation in Greece. For one For an Austrian, a meal in Croatia was an absolute failure. But you don’t even have to have eaten something to lose a lot of money – an example in Vienna shows this.

Restaurant in Austria charges penalty for late cancellations

In the hip restaurant “Seven North” in the Austrian capital, visitors pay more money for Israeli food anyway. A flambéed sea bass with vegetables and Grüner Veltiner costs 43 euros, an entrecôte steak with a Mediterranean salad is served for 53 euros. However, the quality seems to be right, judging by the Google reviews: the restaurant has an average rating of 4.2 stars. But if fans of such cuisine want to reserve a table, they should be careful.

The restaurant deducts a fee of 36 euros per person for no-shows, as can be seen on the website. When making the reservation it states: “Please provide your credit card details below to confirm your reservation. Your card will not be charged. In case of late cancellation or no-show, the following fee may be charged.” “Late” means less than 12 hours before the visit. In general, however, you cannot make a reservation without a credit card anyway.

This information is on the restaurant’s website if you want to make a table reservation. © Screenshot/Seven North

Austrian Local charges 36 euros per person – cancellation fee is understandable

This measure is necessary for restaurant operators. “It’s annoying and a shame when we have to turn away reservations because, according to the calendar, we are fully booked – and the guests who have reserved a table then don’t show up. This fee is intended to prevent that as much as possible,” said a restaurant employee today.at. However, if there are valid reasons, you should be accommodating. In such cases, guests could simply call and cancel the table – even after the 12 hours have passed.

A direct survey from today.at shows that most people are okay with such a fee. Comments are piling up under the article. “I also think making a reservation and then not showing up is bad behavior and I see the 36 as definitely justified” or “I think that’s completely OK!” “It is a terrible bad habit to agree to something and not stick to it” can be read. But criticism can also be found in the comment column. “A reservation is a voluntary offer from the host. If I come and don’t consume anything, the innkeeper can’t charge me anything,” writes a reader and is promptly met with headwind: “Yes, if that were non-binding. But in this case the reservation is binding and the terms and conditions are clearly defined,” replies another.

Just recently, additional costs of a different kind caused a stir: Extra cutlery and crockery are charged additionally in some restaurants in Austria. In In Italy, for example, a mother was asked to pay for an empty plate.