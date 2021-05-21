The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close the “McCallo” restaurant facility in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, due to its violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislations issued thereunder, as well as for its danger to public health.

The authority explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of the facility’s failure to implement food safety requirements, and the presence of high-risk violations, including preserving high-risk cooked food at room temperature, preparing non-halal food without obtaining a permit, and not separating areas Preparing for halal food and non-halal food preparation areas, and not covering the ready-to-serve food, which exposes it to contaminants and spoilage, in addition to lack of attention to the general cleanliness of floors, preparation surfaces, washing basins and refrigerators

Despite the succession of inspecting the facility and the authority’s inspectors issuing two violations and a first warning against it, no commitment has been made to correct these violations, which affects food safety and the health of consumers.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as the reasons for it exist, as it is possible to allow the activity to be carried out again after the establishment’s conditions have been corrected and that it fulfills all the requirements necessary for practicing the activity, and eliminating the causes of violations.

The authority indicated that the closure and the detection of observed violations come within the framework of inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to confirm the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by inspectors of the authority to ensure that Complying with food safety requirements.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

