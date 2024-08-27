Restaurant charges 58 euros for cutting the cake

Controversy has erupted online over a receipt showing that a restaurant in Arezzo charged a woman who was celebrating her birthday 58 euros for simply cutting the cake.

The birthday girl herself reported the incident by showing the receipt on social media. The woman, in fact, decided to celebrate her birthday in a restaurant on the outskirts of Arezzo together with 12 guests.

The birthday girl, who had spent 45 euros on the cake bought at the pastry shop, found herself with a bitter surprise at the end of the dinner: in fact, on the bill she was charged 4.50 euros for each guest for cutting the cake.

The woman, therefore, found herself paying a total of 103 euros: 45 euros for the cake purchased at the pastry shop and 58 for cutting the cake.

The restaurant confirmed the incident, stressing that charging for cutting cakes or other foods brought by customers is a rule of the business.

However, the restaurant owner, who was absent at the time of the incident, admitted that customer satisfaction is the first rule in business and that his employees, therefore, could have been less strict.