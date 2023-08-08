Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/08/2023 – 8:53 am Share

Restaurant Brands International, the Canadian fast food company that controls Burger King’s operations, reported net income of US$351 million in the second quarter of 2023 – the equivalent of US$0.77 diluted per share -, slightly higher than the gain of US$ 346 million recorded in the same period of last year, according to the balance sheet released this Tuesday, 8.

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$ 241 million. In adjusted terms, earnings per share between January and March were 85 cents, beating the consensus of 76 cents from analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue expanded 14% year-on-year in the quarter to $1.775 billion, also slightly above FactSet’s projection of $1.73 billion.