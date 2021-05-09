On May 9, in Balakovo, Saratov region, a fire broke out in the restaurant “Berlin” (Beerlin), Versiya Saratov reports with reference to the press service of the regional Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The fire on Victory Day occurred due to the fire of the canopy over the barbecue. The employees of the establishment put out the fire on their own, although two fire brigades left for the place. The combustion area was only 1 square meter.

During the incident, there were no casualties, and the evacuation of personnel and clients was not required.

In the autumn in Penza a fire completely burned down the Zaseka restaurant, built in the form of a Russian tower. There were no casualties.