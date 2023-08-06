The light on the high ceiling in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow is already partly cut out when Harrie Lavreysen, Roy van der Berg and Jeffrey Hoogland appear in their brand new rainbow jerseys on the center field last Friday. It is now close to ten in the evening, except for some mechanics and a few volunteers from the organization, the track is almost deserted.

Nevertheless, the men who have just become world champions in the team sprint would like to speak to some media about their recaptured title, after an exciting final against Australia that was defeated by less than four hundredths of a second. Only Lavreysen, the fastest of the team, keeps it short. “One more question guys, then I’m really off,” he says quickly. While Hoogland and Van den Berg continue to talk, he disappears into the wings after less than two minutes.

Lavreysen has a reason for his haste. If the tournament goes according to plan for him, he will have to appear on the court every day for a match over a period of one week. That series started with the team sprint last Thursday and Friday. This was followed by the qualification and quarter finals of the sprint part on Saturday and Sunday, on which he is the reigning world and Olympic champion. After he managed to qualify easily over the weekend, the semi-final and final on the sprint are scheduled for this Monday. Lavreysen wants to defend his world title on the keirin on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Recharge every day for seven days and be ready to perform, it’s not often in track cycling that something like this is asked of the riders, says Lavreysen a few weeks before the start of the world championships in Scotland. “Normally, the program at a World Cup lasts four days. I’ve done that so many times that I can do it on autopilot. But spread out so broadly, I really only know that from the Olympic Games.”

The Games in Paris next year are the big goal for Lavreysen. As the ‘track king’ of the previous Games, where he won gold in the sprint and team sprint and took bronze in the keirin, he wants to match his performance in 2024 and preferably improve it. For these world championships, his ambition is to achieve gold in all three parts, as he previously did in Berlin (2020) and Roubaix (2021).

What helps him in the run-up to next year is the division of the competition calendar for 2023. With a European Championship in the first months of the year – last February in Grenchen, later in January in Apeldoorn – and the biggest tournament of the year (now World Cup, Games soon) in August the track cyclists were able to run a preparation that can also be used next year.

“The program is almost identical,” said national coach Mehdi Kordi in January of this year. “We’ve set up a training set-up for this tournament and will use our results in Glasgow as a review to see what we can improve on and hopefully how we can repeat the success going into the Games.”

Lavreysen can still remember from the Games in Tokyo (2021) that he had trouble recharging himself for the games, which then took place over six days. “To be mentally top every day took a lot of energy.” That is why he likes that the competitions are now divided into the same kind of blocks as they will be in France next year. “Now I can practice well with it.”

When he rests, when he trains, when he eats, Lavreysen has prepared everything in the run-up to this World Cup, written it out and memorized it with the aim of aligning everything perfectly in 2024. However, his opponents can do that too, Lavreysen realizes. And they may have an even greater advantage than he does, says the 26-year-old Dutchman. “I showed in Tokyo that I can handle it. Many of the competitors I have now are younger than me and have never experienced what it’s like to have to perform for so long in a row. They can learn more from this World Cup than I can.”

Yet Lavreysen also sees opportunities for himself to benefit from this tournament. The fact that his opponents appear on the track gives him the opportunity to analyze their driving styles. In search of patterns, the reigning world and Olympic champion can adjust his tactics accordingly if he deems it necessary. “The previous Olympic cycle, Jeffrey Hoogland was my biggest competitor and I saw him every day. I knew exactly: this is what I have to beat. Now the competition comes from Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, Japan. I see them much less, so I can gauge the opposition less well.”

Over the hill

What is also important towards the Games is the team sprint victory, says a delighted Kordi after his team’s victory on Friday evening. “That gives the boys the confidence that they are still the best in the world.” After becoming world champion four times between 2018 and 2021, the Netherlands was surprisingly defeated by Australia last year. “A lot of people thought we might over the hill were,” says Kordi. “We have now shown that we are still as good as we have always been.”

Lavreysen is euphoric after the victory. “It is really wonderful that we can wear that sweater for another year,” he says with a grin. He never doubted whether the Netherlands was the best in the team sprint, he says. But he doesn’t give himself time to think about it for a long time. “It is now the art to switch off emotions and shift the focus back to tomorrow.”