Good news: Audi has released a new, special version of the Audi TT. Bad news: he is not coming to the Netherlands. Even worse news: the reason is rather sad. The reason is not only the 25th anniversary of the striking coupe, but also the end of production. The Audi TT Final Edition, intended for the United Kingdom, gets the most out of the iconic sports car one more time. Just grab the tissues.

The TT made its debut as a concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1995. He then made the transition to a production version with very few adjustments. The TT initially sold well, but the late 1990s were different times. Sales have shrunk considerably in recent years. That is why Audi had to adjust the strategy. The expectation is that the TT will be replaced by something more in line with Audi’s new love, the ‘spheres.

Development of the Audi TT over the years

The head of Audi in the UK, where the TT was particularly popular, says of the model: ‘Few models have stood the test of time as well as the Audi TT. The coupe’s sharp, Bauhaus-inspired lines look as fresh today as they did in 1998.” That is now coming to an end after 25 years with this Audi TT Final Edition.

In the last TT, the interior has been given a big boost, for example with more chic upholstery. There are special touches for the Final Edition and a large part of the surfaces are covered in leather – think armrests, door handles and the like. We don’t dare ask Audi if it’s animal-friendly leather, but we want to ruin this party too, right?

No Audi TT Final Edition in the Netherlands

As mentioned, the Audi TT Final Edition will not come to our corner of Europe, Audi Netherlands reports to TopGear. Here the car is still in the price list as TT, TTS and TT RS, as a coupé or as a roadster and for prices from 65,226 euros (43,050 euros in Belgium). For comparison: the Final Edition, which will be delivered from April, is available in the UK from around 47,000 euros. It is not yet known when the curtain falls for the Audi TT.