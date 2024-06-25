Federico Fashion Style he is a well-known face, followed by many people on social media and a sort of point of reference when it comes to hair style. Her television debut came with the show “The Salon of Wonders” and she seems like a lifetime ago, but the professionalism and following of the hair stylist.

His beauty salons they have become a true franchising brand, so much so that today they work in various Italian cities. Federico Fashion Style, born Federico Lauri, has also been a guest on popular programs such as Very trueoe Beasts. On Instagram he has one million followers, with them he shares moments of his personal and professional life. There are not always pleasant moments, because this time it seems that he has shared a serious loss that has affected him deeply.

Recently, during an interview given to ‘Leggo’, the hair stylist revealed that he was troubled by conflicts with his ex-partner Letizia Porcu, which apparently arose due to economic issues. In fact, his separation from her seems to have been difficult: “Unfortunately, when it comes to money, people transform and become evil.” Speaking about their relationship, we also talked about that side characterized by deep affection, the one that exists for their daughter Sophie.

For Sophie, Federico is “a prince, a hero dad, an idol”. She, on the other hand, is always fascinated when someone asks them for a photo. “But for Sophie I also want to be a friend and a ‘mum’. I believe that my homosexuality helps me to be a better dad, so much so that I can also take on the role of a mom. I am sensitive and can understand my daughter’s emotions,” added Federico Fashion Style.

The hair stylist is very active on social media. Here she shows the new hairstyles of her clients, famous and otherwise, but she also talks a lot about her private life. And these are difficult days for the hairdressing artist. On Sunday he woke up to devastating news: the death of one of his closest friends. For him it was a sudden and unexpected disappearance, as can be seen from the messages that the hairstylist published in his stories on Instagram.

Federico Fashion Style wanted to pay homage to his friend with a series of photos which portray them together in evenings and happy moments together. “You were a special friend to me, and you will always be because I can’t believe you left like this… I want to remember you for the Rosary that I knew because for me you are here with us… RIP good angel,” he wrote.