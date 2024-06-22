In the city of Santos, it went out Donna Celeste Arantes, Pelé’s mother, at the age of 101, after being hospitalized for several days. It was his niece Kely Nascimento who made the sad news known on social media, sharing the pain of the family and Pelé’s many admirers.

Donna Celeste, born in 1923 in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, was a fundamental figure in the life of Pele from its earliest days. Raised in a small Brazilian town, she gave birth Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known throughout the world as Pelé, when he was just 17 years old. This mother-son bond has been witnessed by countless photographs that tell a story of love, sacrifice and mutual support.

In recent times, the health of Celestial Woman had undergone a decline, leading to her being admitted to hospital for medical treatment. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Donna Celeste ultimately lost her battle with the illness. The family has decided to respect the privacy and grief of the moment, avoiding revealing specific details about the cause of his death.

The hundredth birthday of Donna Celeste, celebrated by Pelé a few months before his death, was a moment of great significance for the family. This celebration coincided with the beginning of World Cup in Qatar, highlighting the importance and influence that Donna Celeste had in Pelé’s life and career, as well as in the hearts of millions of his fans around the world. Today, the Brazilian community and football fans mourn the loss of an extraordinary woman, known for her kindness and unconditional love for her family.