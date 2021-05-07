You are eager to plan a real vacation, but you don’t want to add more problems: crowds everywhere, climate change, unfair working conditions in the tourism industry. What is a conscious traveler makes? How do you organize a sustainable travel?

For those who want travel responsiblyIt would be something like this: they must do their homework.

Looking for a hotel or tour operator (travel agency) that has earned a reputation for sustainability may seem like a good start, but the reality is not that simple.

On bicycles through the Nahuel Huapi National Park. Photo National Parks

Certifications

They exist around 180 certification categories governing the tourism industry, each claiming to certify the green credentials of a hotel, restaurant, tour operator, or even destination.

And while some of those categories are well served, others may be better described as “green washing machine” – when a company portrays itself as an “environmental steward” but its actions do not match its advertising.

“The scope is enormous – from rigorous, fair and excellent, to frankly poor,” said Randy Durband, CEO of the Global Council for Sustainable Tourism, a nonprofit that sets and manages global standards for sustainable travel.

Hikers in Cerro Castillo National Park in the Aysén region (Chile). Photo EFE

“We strongly believe in value of the third certification, when it’s well done, ”Durband added. “But the way the word ‘certification’ is used in tourism is out of control.”

Even so, while the categories may be on the map, many merchants are waking up, as far as the importance of improving its environmental quality and social “performance,” said Andrea Nicholas, CEO of Green Tourism, a certification body based in Edinburgh, Scotland, with more than 2,500 members.

The pandemic brought the concept of sustainable tourism, which is recent, about 5 to 10 years ago, Nicholas said. Before, he added, several merchants saw sustainability as an add-on.

“What we are seeing now, from the interest we observe, is that it is a necessity to have that.”

There are some promising signs that consumers, too, are waking up about the consequences of their vacations.

More than two-thirds of respondents in a recent seven-country global survey for American Express Travel showed that “they are trying to be more aware of eco-friendly and sustainable travel brands to support them.”

What does it mean for a trip to be sustainable?

Given the diversity of destinations and contexts that a traveler may encounter, there is no universal answer as to the meaning of “sustainability”. The water efficiency of a hotel is far more important along the dry and arid Spanish Mediterranean coast than the humid west coast of Scotland, for example.

But experts say the concept is even much more than just reusing towels in your hotel room or buying a low-carbon flight, although those are good starts.

The Parthenon in Athens, a place that used to collapse before the pandemic. Photo EFE / Ingrid Haack

Sustainability also has to do with wages and working conditions of the people who are working on your cruise or transporting and loading your luggage; it is also about the additional pressure that you may be exerting on an already crowded city, on a heritage site, or on a natural area.

It is also about whether your hotel buys its products from a farm down the road or from a supplier on the other side of the world, or the money you spend going to the community you are visiting – or to the distant account of a multinational.

“What you need to do is combine corporate social responsibility with an informed tourist consumer who knows what they want and then demands it,” said Freya Higgins-Desbiolles, adjunct lecturer in tourism at the University of South Australia.

The specialist listed some questions travelers should ask themselves themselves before setting out on their next trip: How can I travel at a non-peak time? How can I go to places that are not overloaded with people? How can I ensure that the money I spend goes to the local economy?

Few people at the Trevi Fountain because of the pandemic. Photo ANSA / MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Johannah Christensen, a nonprofit executive and long-time conscious traveler, says she’s always looking for some kind of trusted certification when booking a hotel space for an annual professional event.

The “Green Key” level – a certification program based in Copenhagen, Denmark, where Christensen lives, is one that she has used in the past, but she always makes sure to do some research on her own.

“You can look for those ‘green marks’ checked, but you have to understand what it entails,” he said. “What does the hotel really have to do to get it? Don’t worry about asking questions. “

How to do your homework

Answering questions – both while you’re traveling, and, more importantly, before you book – is one of the most powerful things a traveler can do, said Gregory Miller, the Washington, DC-based executive director of the Center for Responsible Travel.

Miller advises travelers to start by looking carefully at the websites of the tour operator, hotels, and destinations they are considering. If they can’t find anything about sustainability, “that should be a banner,” he said.

Beyond that, he suggests that travelers check their list of responsible travel organization, which includes recommendations, such as hiring local guides, ask for permits before taking photos of people, stay on designated stretches in natural areas, and think twice about giving money to children.

Thailand’s famous Maya Bay had to close (before the pandemic) to rest from tourists. Photo AP Photo / Sakchai Lalit

While traveling, Miller said, people shouldn’t be concerned about asking tough questions of their service providers – either direct to the coordinator or in an online review.

“Certification can be a tool in the toolbox, but it is not limited by that,” Miller said. “It’s about elections, and travelers have that option.” Susan Etti, Environmental Impact Specialist at Travel Intrepid, an Australia-based tour operator, gave more tips for travelers.

He suggested that they should start by checking the list of more than 230 travel organizations that have joined the Declares Tourism initiative, members of which have promised to publish a climate action plan and cut your carbon emissions.

Another reliable indicator, Etti added, may be a company that has been classified as a “B Corporation” – a rigorous sustainability standard that is not limited to the tourism industry.

His company, Intrepid, has achieved the distinction, such as having the backing of the Patagonia company and Ben and Jerry’s, the ice cream factory. The B Corporation website lists some thirty companies in Hawaii, right down to one Ecuadorian bus tour operator.

A number of other tourism businesses are listed under “hospitality,” including Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico and Orlando, Florida, based on Legacy Vacation Resorts.

Etti also shared some of the advice she follows on her own travels.

“When you fly, make it worth it,” she said, adding that, before the pandemic, she would have traveled from her home in Australia to her native Germany, and would have made the long flight, but then chose trains or other less options. pollutants to move around Europe, even when cheap short flights were readily available.

Etti also recommended that travelers learn how to lower a gear.

“Staying in one destination for a long time,” he said, “to really understand how life works in that community.”

Rethink what it means to travel

Several travelers also need a change in mindset, said Dominique Callimanopolus, director of Destinations Elevate, a Massachusetts-based international travel operator that has won a number of awards for its commitment to sustainability.

Sustainability in hotels, much more than reusing towels. Photo: Shutterstock

People must learn to see their travels as an opportunity to exchange with a host from the receiving community, rather than the simple transaction of consumption. Callimanopolus said that even its sustainability-inclined clientele hardly ever does their homework – it received more questions about the availability of hair dryers than about the company’s social environmental practices.

“People can make a change by thinking about what their personal experience will be in terms of the impact it leaves on that place and on the community,” he said.

Lindbland Expeditions, which operates adventure cruises in destinations such as Alaska, the Antarctic and the South Pacific, has also won awards for its approach to sustainability and for giving back to the communities it visits.

Sven-Olof Lindblad, CEO of the company, said he continues to see travelers spending more than $ 40,000 on an Antarctic cruise, without doing any research as to the travel practices the company offers.

“You would not buy a car from an advertisement, without understanding what it was like and how it compared,” he said. “I am absolutely stunned because very few diligent people sometimes do it in relation to travel.”

Lindblad recommended that, in addition to doing their own research, travelers could speak with a travel advisor or travel agent who can help them find answers, which they may not easily find on the company’s website.

“When people choose to travel, they have to really understand what they are getting into,” he said, “because there is a lot of smoke and colored mirrors in this industry.”

The New York Times. Special for Clarín

Translation Patricia Sar