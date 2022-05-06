A French company specializing in ESG, I Care has developed a tool that allows companies to measure their own impacts and dependencies on biodiversity. Leonardo Werneck, CEO of the Brazilian unit, spoke to the column.

CLIMATE AND BIODIVERSITY

“We are experiencing a climate crisis. But the great impact on humanity will come much more from the imbalance of the earth’s ecosystem, such as biodiversity, than from the increase in temperature itself. We’re not going to die because it’s hotter, but because the water will warm up and we won’t have any more fish to eat, for example.”

CONSCIOUSNESS

“Companies need to know to what extent they depend on biodiversity and how they impact it. Some already measure impact, but most do not measure their level of dependence.”

TOOL

“To allow companies to plan actions to reduce their dependence, we created the CBF (Corporate Biodiversity Footprint), a tool that analyzes the pressure of companies on five different biodiversity fronts”.

THE PRESSURES

“They are: climate change, reduction of natural habitat, pollution, invasive species and overexploitation of species. After analyzing each one, the tool generates a rating so that companies have data to manage their impact”.

(Note published in issue 1272 of Dinheiro Magazine)