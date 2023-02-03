Alessandra Koster, manager of Microsoft, spoke to DINHEIRO about the company’s actions to value minority groups in its workforce.

DIVERSITY CHALLENGE

“The diversity gap in technology is still very large, not only with regard to gender, but also with regard to black people, LGBTQIAP+ and PCDs. And this is one of the great challenges we see, which is why we promote training programs to address this issue and contribute to the country’s economic growth.”

PICTURE OF MICROSOFT

“At Microsoft we already have a balanced composition between men and women. Now we want to increase the representation of black people, LGBTQIAP+ and PCDs in entry and leadership positions.”

NOTHING OBVIOUS ACTIONS

“In addition to training, we implemented other diversity and inclusion actions. An example is the expansion of the health plan to include treatments such as fertility, bariatric surgery and for people with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), in addition to contemplating treatment for gender affirmation of transgender people.”

WHAT THE COMPANY BRINGS

“As a technology company, we understand that it is the diversity of profiles that generates a favorable environment for innovation. People with diverse backgrounds look at issues and needs in different ways. You have to leave the common place to innovate.”

(Note published in the 1310 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)