Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, in charge of health education and promotion at the Dubai Health Authority, confirmed that the Corona virus that causes “Covid-19” is contagious in the first 10 days of infection, as the infection is at its highest levels during the first days, and decreases rapidly between the two days. The seventh and tenth »of the disease, according to what scientific studies have shown in this regard.

Dr. Hind Al-Awadi said in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad: “Therefore, you must adhere to health isolation for a period of 10 days, to avoid contact, and to preserve the health and safety of community members, as scientific studies have shown that no active or contagious virus has been found, after 10 days have passed. Even if the PCR test is positive. ”

She explained that infection with the new Corona virus applies to every person who underwent a nasal swab examination (PCR) in an accredited health institution, and his result was positive, regardless of the presence or absence of symptoms of the disease, pointing out that the patient must isolate himself in a separate room. Immediately after obtaining the positive result of the (PCR) examination, and he must notify his line manager and the Human Resources Department, indicating that the Dubai Health Authority has contacted the injured to complete the isolation procedures, and the patient can initiate contact with the Dubai Health Authority on the toll-free number 800342, and download the COVID19-DXB application And follow the required steps.

She stated that in the event that symptoms of the disease appear, the patient should call the toll-free number to book an appointment for medical advice, or use the consultation service available on the application, noting that in the absence of symptoms of the disease, the patient must remain in health isolation, whether at home or a facility Institutional isolation, for a period not exceeding 10 days, and there is no need for re-examination.

Hind Al-Awadi

Conditions of isolation

Regarding the necessity of the negative result for the patient’s exit from health isolation, she emphasized that it is not required to undergo a (PCR) examination to end the health isolation, and the correct procedure is to complete 10 days of health isolation with improvement of symptoms, and no fever for at least three days, without Use of fever-reducing medications. Regarding the period of time required for recovery, Al-Awadi said: “The disease (Covid-19) is considered new and its nature may change. Scientific evidence has shown that symmetry varies according to a person’s immunity and physical fitness. Therefore, we recommend full commitment to isolation for a maximum of (10) days for cases. That does not suffer from symptoms or has any minor symptoms ».

She added: “As for cases with symptoms, recovery depends on the degree of symptoms and the complications of the disease, during the treatment period.”

Parents

Then Dr. Hind Al-Awadi talked about the most important precautionary measures and measures related to parents and students, and it includes 7 procedures, which are: adherence to health instructions issued by the school and the concerned authority, and not to send the child to school when symptoms of the disease appear or when in contact with a person infected with “Covid-19”.

You should also avoid attending gatherings and celebrations, and stay away from crowded areas that expose you and your children to the risk of transmitting Corona virus infection in the community, while educating and educating children about the symptoms and signs of “Covid-19”.

It is also imperative to wear a muzzle for children older than 6 years, and to provide the child with an adequate number of masks and hand sanitizer, in addition to the constant updating of the health and travel model.

And how to act when the symptoms of “Covid-19” appear on the child at home, she said: “The child must be kept at home, and the school should be informed immediately, with medical advice being requested and a PCR examination. If the result appears negative, it is possible to return to the school in the event that the symptoms disappear, and to present the result of the examination along with the sick leave / attendance certificate to the school administration, and if the result appears positive, the guardian must immediately notify the school of the positive test result, follow the medical instructions and adhere to the health isolation procedures. Giving the child the opportunity to learn at a distance. Upon returning to school, a Covid-19 certificate must be presented.

Contact information

With regard to contacts, Dr. Hind Al-Awadi stated that every person spent time in close proximity to a confirmed case of “Covid-19” disease, whether two days before the symptoms appeared on the case, or since the day of the positive “Covid-19” test for the confirmed case, or in Any time, during the 10-day period of illness, and the quarantine period begins from the date of the last meeting with the infected person after confirming his infection with “Covid-19” disease, and for a period of 10 days if the meeting lasted more than 15 minutes, with a distance of less than two meters.

And what should be done in the event of contact with a person infected with “Covid-19” disease, Al-Awadi stated, that when the person knows that he is in contact with him, he quarantines himself in a single room for 10 days, taking into account non-contact persons, with the application of precautionary measures.

She said: In addition to the Dubai Health Authority contacting and informing contacts, the person can initiate contact with the authority at the toll-free number 800342, and stay in quarantine for 10 days, and there is no need to do a laboratory examination (PCR) in the event that no symptoms of the disease appear, explaining that when they appear Symptoms of the disease, during the quarantine period, you must call 800342 to book an appointment for a direct examination (PCR), even if the symptoms are slight.

If the test result is positive, the contact will be contacted to complete the sanitary isolation procedures, but if the test result is negative, the contact must continue the quarantine period for 10 days.