12 years ago, Manu Salts left his executive career to live his life sailing. During this period he saw a sea of ​​plastic invade the ocean. The captain spoke to the column of his sailboat El Tranquilo.

POLLUTION

“The amount of pollution in the sea is impressive. Where there are river mouths, the amount of bottles, bags, plastic pots is immense. The winds and waters reach the sea bringing this garbage that was discarded kilometers before the ocean, but which will affect the entire marine ecosystem. In Europe this pollution is lower, but in the Americas the volume is high”

WASTE MANAGEMENT

“The management of waste from a vessel is rigorous. Organic ones go into the water, but disposal is never done near the beaches so as not to disturb tourists. Paper and cardboard are biodegradable and if they are thin they can be thrown into the ocean. On the high seas, glass can be discarded – those without oil – which, in the short term, serve as a shelter for smaller animals and in the long term decompose into sand”

ALUMINUMS AND PLASTICS

“Aluminum cans have value anywhere in the world, so it’s easy to store and deliver to recyclers. Plastic, which is widely used in food packaging, is the

biggest problem”

NEW WAVE

“Human beings like fashions and today everyone wants to say that they do something positive for nature. But it’s not true. There is a big difference in being green and making it look green to monetize a product or service”

(Note published in issue 1255 of Dinheiro Magazine)