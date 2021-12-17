In the search for sustainable fashion, Malwee launches a project to unite different market players. William Moreno, Marketing Manager, spoke to the column about the initiative and the need to change the industry’s mindset.

CURRENT CONTEXT

“Unfortunately, the fashion industry is one of the most polluting in the world. The sector is responsible for 20% of the pollution of rivers in the world and 10% of the global emission of CO2. There is an urgent need to change the mentality of the entire value chain towards a new way of producing fashion. This is the first challenge”

THE CONSUMER

“The industry will not change if the consumer does not change their demands. This involves choosing to only consume reputable brands in this regard. Today we use an item of clothing seven times before throwing it away or donating it. This number was more than doubled 15 years ago”

THE PROJECT

“Malwee Transforma’s objective is to be a place to connect brands, educational institutions, professionals, startups and other hubs in any sector that can contribute some kind of asset to a more sustainable and conscious fashion”

PLAN

“Creating and launching products made in a more sustainable way, whether using a lower impact raw material, or with production processes that are less aggressive to the environment, with water savings, renewable energy, upcycling, circular fashion and clothing recycling”

(Note published in issue 1253 of Dinheiro Magazine)