The fight against moral and sexual harassment has suffered ups and downs. Although the evolution seems certain, according to the lawyer Marcus Vinicius Ramos Gonçalves, director-president of the Latin American Institute for Business Development (ILADEM), the advance needs to be structural.

HARASSMENT

“If you think about bullying, ten years ago it was mimimi. The belief was that people needed to learn to work under pressure. Creating hard shells was the goal. On the other hand, sexual harassment is a cultural issue in Brazil, a country still very violent against women”.

CHANGE

“Now companies understand that they also have a responsibility for the mental health of employees. They concluded that a toxic and unhealthy work environment does not produce good results and, consequently, is not profitable. The boss who grinds people to extract results is now purged”.

CHALLENGE

“Even with the ongoing change, there is underreporting of cases of both types of harassment because it is directly linked to a feeling of embarrassment on the part of the victim”.

PUNISHMENT

“We are taking harassment under the rug and putting it in the debate. But the timid punishment imposed by the justice and the low role of the State in the agenda hinder the process. Today, it is still up to the directors to decide the degree of toxicity they will accept in their companies”.

(Note published in issue 1298 of Dinheiro Magazine)