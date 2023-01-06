Responsibility | The company that is claimed to be “the most irresponsible in the world” is behind the planned investment in Finland

Blastr, which is planning a giant investment in Inkoo, is cooperating with Cargill. The multinational company Cargill has been embroiled in several scandals concerning the use of child labor, the illegal logging of the Amazon rainforest, and the coronavirus.

The Norwegian company Blastr Green Steel has said that it will start the production of so-called green steel in 2026 in Inkoo.

Blastr is a new company that does not yet have its own production. It receives help from the conglomerate Cargill, which is supposed to help Blastr, for example, in organizing the financing of the Inkoo project and in the procurement of iron ore. Iron ore is to be procured from Nordic mines.

Even before Inkoo’s project was made public, the companies announced their cooperation. In October, the American company Cargill announced that it would cooperate with Blastr in the Nordic countries. At that time, it was announced that Cargill is supposed to help the Norwegian company with the development of green products, risk management and financing. Also assists Blastr in logistics and sea transportation.

Cargill is the largest US company not listed on the stock exchange.

The company was founded in 1865. It has 155,000 employees and operates in 70 different countries. The company said that its turnover in the last fiscal year was 165 billion dollars.

The company is, in a word, huge. The list of responsibility scandals connected to the company is also considerable.

The multinational company operates in several different sectors. In addition to metals and iron ore, the business is linked in many ways to the food industry and agriculture. The company’s responsibility scandals are especially related to the food side.

Helsingin Sanomat tells about the company’s background, because the company’s activities in different sectors tell more broadly about the company’s values ​​and operating methods.

Environmental organization Mighty Earth released its title in July 2019 in his report Cargill’s worst in the world as a company.

In the report, the company’s operations are considered bad because many irresponsible actions could be avoided if the company wanted to.

Cargill and Nestlé SA were charged in 2005 with child labor. Children were smuggled from Mali to Ivory Coast. The children were forced to work 12 to 14 hours a day. The children were not paid a decent wage and were often beaten. In addition, the children received little food and sleep.

In the summer of 2021, the US the Supreme Court dismissed the suit that the companies had knowingly helped the continuation of slavery on the cocoa farms of the Ivory Coast. The indictment was about whether companies can be held responsible for the operations of parts of their supply chain operating abroad.

At that time, both companies rejected the use of child labor. Nestlé denied that it ever used child labor as alleged in the indictment. A Cargill spokesperson said the company does not allow child labor and works every day to combat the use of child labor.

Child labor in addition, Cargill has become involved in matters concerning environmental responsibility.

Company has been accused of it, that it sources soybeans from companies linked to illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest. The suppliers of the raw materials in question, Fiagril and Aliança Agrícola do Cerrado, have been sanctioned several times for cutting down rainforests.

Cargill denies that it bought soybeans directly from farmers. Cargill said it is investigating the companies’ actions.

Also there have been challenges with the corona virus, notes HS’s financial reporter Juha-Pekka Raeste and Hannu Sokala in his work The world’s 50 most dangerous companies (2021). Cargill is ranked 25th on the list.

In the spring of 2020, a large number of employees at the Hazleton meat factory in the United States fell ill with the coronavirus. The employees tried to get the management to address the problem. However, running the factory was more important.

Company has been embroiled in several other scandals related to the meat industry. In 2000, seven people died and 29 got sick because of the listeria bacteria in turkey. The case was linked to the company’s factory in Texas.

That same year, one person died and 140 became ill after eating meat packaged at the Cargill plant. The cause was the intestinal bacteria coli.

Coli bacteria also spoiled the burgers in 2009. The reason was low-quality beef.

In addition to these scandals, several other problems have been reported about Cargill’s operations.