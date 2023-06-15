Sellers on the network are not punished for selling counterfeit products, although the law provides for both administrative and criminal liability. , Artem Sokolov, head of the Association of Internet Trade Companies, told Izvestia on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The sites themselves are fighting against fakes: they promptly remove cards and deauthorize their creators. Poor-quality products still come across, but they are becoming less – a well-coordinated information system and artificial intelligence help.

— Has Russia managed to replace the brands that left the country with the help of parallel imports? Are needs fully covered?

– At the beginning of last year, as you remember, a serious trading hole was formed. The dollar exchange rate grew sharply and it was not clear what to expect tomorrow, plus new restrictions came out daily. Of course, people had uncertainty. When you are in such a stressful state, you try to invest your savings in something that you have wanted for a long time or for a long time, in some kind of purchase. Everyone rushed to buy electronics, household appliances, household goods. A number of commodity items have completely washed out of the market.

At the same time, the decisions taken by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Economic Development turned out to be correct. They allowed parallel imports, made it possible to simplify the import of goods. If earlier the procedure for clearing goods at the border and preparing for it sometimes took a month, then last year it was reduced to one day. Some got so good at it that they learned how to generate documents in a few hours.

By mid-2022, parallel imports appeared on Internet sites. Small business turned out to be the most flexible to sanctions restrictions. He does not need a high batch depth and large volume – SME can work with small batches. Therefore, goods got into e-commerce very quickly. Retailers and networks then also made up for lost time, closer to autumn.

In the first four months of 2022, demand was more than 50% above the norm. Now the market and demand have leveled off, the assortment has recovered – the shelves are full. Any necessary product can be found on the Internet and in retail, everything is available. At some point, we realized that people got used to a certain level of service provided by foreign manufacturers, for example, guarantees. But even this was set up: retailers provide a guarantee at their own expense. Yes, it is not from the brand, but the consumer can be sure: if something breaks, you can return it or exchange it for a new one.

All these moments the market essentially restored itself. In the first four months of 2023, sales are already at 1 trillion 800 billion rubles. This is 17% more than the same period last year. The problem is gone, we have passed it, and I hope that everything will be fine in the future. The main thing is to keep the measures and regimes that helped achieve this until we get out of the restrictions.

— From what countries do the deliveries of goods of top brands that are known to Russians mainly come from?

— They are supplied by a large number of countries: China, UAE, India, Turkey, Israel and others. There are no restrictions, trade is an ancient occupation, goods come from everywhere, some states act as transits, some as senders. Differently.

— Do you often encounter counterfeit goods in parallel imports?

The numbers will speak for themselves. 10 million orders go through online retail per day. This is more than 2 billion 700 million per year. There are 400 million items in the showcase. For the whole of 2022, we received more than 2 million complaints about counterfeit products – the number seems large, but only 24 thousand were actually confirmed. Everything else is the machinations of competitors.

Of these 24,000, the main part was identified based on consumer complaints. Naturally, these goods were immediately blocked. About 500 complaints came from government agencies and 900 from various public organizations. Yes, you need to work with them, but the numbers are not critical.

All this helped to seriously fine-tune the filters of online stores, to further train artificial intelligence. For the most part, e-commerce works perfectly fine. Our industry is always in sight, it has such specifics. When someone sees a counterfeit, everyone starts forwarding the same link to each other, and there seems to be a lot of it. But more talk than actual fakes.

We are also struggling with this. We created a system for exchanging data between sites so that a seller caught on a counterfeit would be immediately deauthorized everywhere. There are many nuances, but we continue to fine-tune. I hope this will also reduce the number of cases to a minimum, and maybe to zero.

We are now working on these issues with the Federal Accreditation Service and the Ministry of Economic Development, because our colleagues have a serious certification system, a whole register. We are thinking about how to integrate this into our processes so that the buyer can only be offered a quality product and nothing else.

— Did parallel imports lower prices?

— It did not lead to a global price reduction or increase. Everything happened differently. Logistics has become more complicated – the price has increased, competition has increased – the price has fallen.

Plus, the dollar exchange rate was high last year, and in the summer it decreased: it was possible to purchase goods in rubles at a more affordable price.

— But when the dollar and the euro were 50-55 rubles each, the prices for gadgets were still high.

— There was a decrease, we fixed it. Purchases then became even cheaper, and small businesses again showed adaptability. With him, price changes were immediately transferred to the price in the window, on the shelf. In large networks, they were also noticeable, but fluctuated due to the exchange rate. This always happens, it’s just that usually this period is slightly delayed, it does not immediately manifest itself in value: as a rule, there are leftover goods purchased at the old high prices, and first you need to sell them, and then others. As a result, you sell not at a super high or super low price, but at an average price for the year, understanding that currency fluctuations can be different, it is difficult to predict. The whole last year was extremely uncertain, it was difficult to predict something even a day ahead.

Now it is also difficult to make forecasts, but fellow retailers confirm that the first quarter of this year has finally arrived, when you can plan something for the future period. But let’s see.

– Is there any stability in the market?

– On the one hand, yes, and on the other hand, a new package of sanctions is being prepared with some obvious blocking factors. Let’s see.

– You said that retailers give buyers a guarantee at their own expense. Was this innovation expensive for retailers?

– For the guarantee to work, you need to conclude contracts with service centers that will service the goods, which is not free. This is work, spare parts are a whole repair industry. On average, for retail companies, the service of providing a guarantee costs 1-2% of the cost of the goods, depending on how often it breaks down, whether there is a lot of marriage. In general, they did it.

– What if it’s counterfeit?

– It’s a completely different story. If you have a counterfeit, you can return it and get your money back. Online shoppers do just that, it’s easy. Even if you didn’t like the color or just changed your mind, it’s still possible, the main thing is that the labels and tags are saved so that the product is not in use, the rest does not matter.

In ordinary retail, this is not possible: there is a list of non-returnable goods, it is strictly observed. But in e-commerce on the site, you could see one thing, but brought another – for example, a dress of a different color or just in reality it turned out to be different from the one on the screen. Therefore, the legislation states: within seven days, the client has the right to refuse the goods. If it was in use, then the mechanism is different – you can return only defective goods.

So this is a normal practice: if you come across a counterfeit, write to the site and return the money, the site will sort it out. We handle counterfeit reports very carefully and quickly deauthorize sellers.