At the center of the storm after his resignation as president of Juventus together with the rest of the board of directors of the Juventus club, Andrea Agnelli is defended by his partner, Deniz Akalin, who published a post on Instagram in which he praises him and recalls his goals: “From where to start – wrote Akalin – After 12 years of working day and night, today you close a chapter of your life as President of Juventus. Only you and I will know all the sacrifices you have made, all the efforts you have put into it. 9 consecutive Serie A championships, 5 Italian Cups of which 4 in a row, 4 Super Cup victories, 5 consecutive women’s championships, 2 Italian women’s Cups, 3 women’s super cups, 1 Serie C Italian Cup. No one can take them away from you and I doubt that anyone will succeed never come close to winning 29 trophies.” The post then becomes more personal: “You always ask me what I love most about you and I always answer how you work: don’t stop; you are consistent, and insistent. Persevering, determined. Responsibility is in your blood”.

The message continues with a jab from the anonymous recipient: “Never once have you walked away, even when it meant taking the blame for others or mistakes that weren’t yours. You always put your face on defeats, on difficult moments, on difficult decisions. I wish I had half the courage, integrity and decency you have.” The post ends with a sweet declaration of love: “Today, not only am I by your side, but I am proud and thank you for everything you have achieved over the years for Juventus, for your family, for us. There is only one President, and to me you always will be. I can’t wait to see what my future love has in store for us. I am simply certain that side by side we will make it better than anything we expect. I love you! Yesterday Today and Tomorrow”.