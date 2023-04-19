Izvestia: they want to oblige manufacturers to be responsible for the disposal of packaging

They wanted to transfer responsibility for the disposal of packaging to the one who produces it. The relevant draft law of the Ministry of Natural Resources was approved by the government commission on legislative activities, they write “News” with reference to the press service of the Cabinet.

According to the current rules, the producers of the final products must be paid for the collection or disposal of containers. According to Vladimir Gruzdev, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia, the amendments that they wanted to make should create a system that ensures the maximum return of secondary resources to circulation. He noted that at the moment, packaging makes up about half of all municipal solid waste, and over time this volume will only grow due to the active development of e-commerce, including delivery services. The specialist added that the new rules will have to motivate packaging manufacturers to develop self-recycling and optimize “packaging solutions”.

By 2027, Russia intends to achieve full utilization of produced and imported packaging. Gruzdev stressed that since 2015, the country has been operating an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mechanism, according to which manufacturers and importers should be responsible for the disposal of waste from the use of their products. However, the explanatory note to the draft law specifies that the implementation of this mechanism did not lead to a significant increase in the volume of waste disposal and a decrease in the volume of their disposal. In 2019, the share of MSW that was sent for recycling was estimated at 4.4 percent of all produced, and in 2021 – at 6.5 percent.

In March, it became known that the State Duma proposed to ban garbage chutes in all new buildings, and in old houses, if possible, weld them. This measure is designed to accelerate the reform of waste management in the country and to combat overcrowded landfills.