According to the CNJ, there are at least 140 AI projects in 62 courts and councils; seek to optimize resources, reduce costs and increase efficiency

Esdras Silva Pinto, auxiliary judge of the presidency of TJ-RR (Court of Justice of Roraima) and member of the CGTIC (Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee), he told Power360 that responsibility for the use of AI (artificial intelligence) in the Brazilian Judiciary will always be human.

According to the CNJ (National Council of Justice), there are at least 140 AI projects in 62 courts and councils in Brazil. Resource optimization, cost reduction and increased service efficiency are the main benefits of using technology, according to the council. The lack of qualified teams, integration with existing systems and internal resistance are the biggest challenges for implementation.

When asked about the precautions to be taken with AI, the judge stated that there are risks that require a careful ethical approach. Silva Pinto said that flaws exist not only with artificial intelligence, but with any other type of IT solution and that this should not prevent the implementation of the technology in the courts.

According to the judge, the fear of implementing AI should not be an impediment because, in the Judiciary, “At the end of the day, the person who will be responsible for using an artificial intelligence algorithm as a decision support tool will be the human being who endorses the decision.”

The judge also defended the idea that the Democratic Rule of Law is only possible with a strengthened Judiciary, which ensures the rights of all and delivers qualitatively good sentences and, reasonably, in the quickest time possible. For Esdras Silva Pinto, the implementation of new technologies will make this possible.

He also mentioned that there is a backlog of lawsuits in the Judiciary that hinders the follow-up of actions. In other words, the tool could help make Brazilian courts more efficient.

AI IN THE JUDICIARY

The CNJ reported that 65.9% of Brazilian courts and councils are implementing AI. The number of such projects in 2023 grew by 26% compared to 2022 (111 projects) and 241% compared to 2020 (41 projects).

In 2023 there were 140 projects, including:

uninitiated – 3;

3; in early stage – 17;

17; final phase of development – 46;

46; are already in use or ready to be used – 63;

63; completed but not implemented – 11.

State courts are the branch of Justice with the largest number of projects. O TJ-RS (Court of Justice of the State of Rio Grande do Sul) leads with 12 projects. It is followed by TJ-CE (Court of Justice of the State of Ceará), with 7, and TJ-SP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo), with 6.

Below is the breakdown:

state court – 68;

68; electoral court – 23;

23; labor court – 20;

20; federal court – 14;

14; superior court – 13;

13; councils of justice – two.

The activities covered by the projects are: