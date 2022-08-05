Home page World

Of: Linus Prien

The United States has extended its agency’s jurisdiction over extraterrestrial activities to all areas. This now includes the ocean.

Washington, DC – The US is looking for UFOs wherever they can. This now includes the oceans of the world. The competent authority was renamed accordingly: The former “Airborne Object Identification and Management Group” is now called the “All-domain Anamoly Resolution Office”. The office is responsible for any anomalies. Thus, the authority is also responsible if potentially extraterrestrial activities are sighted in the ocean, for example.

UFO Search: 140 UFO sightings since 2004

A public report related to the search for extraterrestrial activity caused a stir. According to the American Secret Service report, more than 140 unidentified flying objects have been spotted since 2004. That’s what he reported Focus. In addition, there are said to have been eleven near-collisions.

Opposite the American publication Newsweek Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough said, “We have always been concerned about the intrusion of known or unknown anomalies that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. security.” (LP)