Responsibility | Explanation: Few chocolate companies know where the cocoa they use is grown

According to a recent survey, only 11 percent of chocolate industry operators fully know where the cocoa they use comes from.

Chocolate– there are many shortcomings in the industry’s practices, according to a recent accountability report.

The report, carried out for the fourth time, assessed and scored the responsibility of international chocolate brands, suppliers and retailers.

According to the survey, more than 90 percent of the operators in the industry have a policy that their products do not cause deforestation. However, the realization of the guidelines is uncertain, as only 11 percent of operators fully know where the cocoa they use comes from.

According to the survey, less than 30 percent of companies use the best available satellite systems to monitor deforestation.

“The inability of companies to address deforestation and the social problems of the industry is worrying,” says the forest and development cooperation expert of the environmental organization WWF Maija Kaukonen in the bulletin.

In the scoring, companies were compared in categories related to raw material traceability, employee conditions and wages, and consideration of the environment. Companies were also rated according to their public practices and commitments.

Best the Dutch Tony’s Chocolonely and Original Beans were successful in scoring. They aim to bring structural change to the chocolate industry, for example in terms of production methods and compensation for farmers.

The worst performers were the US food giant General Mills and the retail chain Walmart, which did not have public guidelines on the origin of cocoa and the sustainability of production.

Many well-known brands ranked poorly, for example the American chocolate cereal manufacturer Kellogs.

According to the assessment, the Finnish Fazer is making progress in its responsibility activities, but according to the report, there is still a need to tighten things up, for example, in promoting cocoa cultivation that is forest-covered and improves biodiversity.

Transparency was weak for many respondents to the survey. Many companies implement their own responsibility programs without external evaluation. On average, 40 percent of companies buy cocoa from a subcontractor, so the information about the origin is mostly hidden.

To clarify a total of 53 companies responded. It describes about 95 percent of the entire chocolate industry, although some of the companies in the industry did not respond to it.

Those who refused to answer were, for example, the US company Mondelez, which makes Toblerone and Marabou chocolate, and the British company Unilever, which makes Magnum ice cream, among others.

The survey was conducted by 37 universities and organizations, one of which was WWF.