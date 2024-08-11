Ciudad Juarez.- The General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) provided more details of the spectacular accident that occurred this morning on De las Torres Avenue, near René Mascareñas Street, and clarified the responsibility of the people involved.

Initially it was said at the scene that the person responsible for the crash was the driver of a black Ford Mustang without license plates, but after listening to the drivers involved, it was determined that the person responsible was Gilberto RD, owner of a blue Nissan Sentra, with flames EHB873B, who tried to evade responsibility by crashing into Jeneth René CR, owner of the black Mustang and Irving Miguel VM, who was traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with license plates EPK587B.

The person responsible for the crash knocked down a streetlight pole in his accelerated pace and suffered facial injuries, a Road Safety commander said.

Three insurance company representatives went to the scene to cover the damage and agree on the repair of the affected vehicles.