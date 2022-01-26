“If Ukraine burns badly later, we will send security forces” and “Prove that the coronavirus is more active after 10 p.m. than before that time”: these are some reactions to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Wednesday 26 January. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.











Ukraine | We are more often unnecessarily messed up in a conflict

‘Why an old NATO promise still haunts the Russians’ (AD 25-1). It looks like the NATO members are being messed up by the hawks yet another war. Now it’s about a non-NATO member, Ukraine. This country must be liberated if necessary, and we will willingly send some planes and advisers first. And if it burns big, we’ll send security forces. See the scenario of the former Yugoslavia, Iraq and Syria. The true reason for a raid is never said out loud. Oil dollars? arms industry? Diversion from the inland troubles across the ocean? Just a little bit more and we will have a stream of hundreds of thousands of refugees who apply for asylum in Western Europe. And so also with us. Jenne de Haan, Monster.

Ukraine II | Staying neutral is best for everyone

As much as I would like to give the Ukrainians freedom in everything, please let them remain neutral like Finland. Just declare that they will never join NATO. Why so stubborn? Has everyone forgotten that in 2016 we had a referendum in which we voted against the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU? Some countries are better off remaining neutral. See also Security policy President Niinistö and French President Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine Yvette Olof, The Hague.

Relaxations | The virus is not more active after 10 pm than before

‘Land goes further from the castle’ (AD 25-1). We’ve been through it before with a curfew. Now it’s about whether the catering industry and other fun things should close at 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. Sure, you have to go to sleep sometime. But did you think that the virus only wakes up after dark and thinks: ‘Now I’m going to infect happily again for a night?’ I would say: oh, very highly trained OMT people and drivers, prove that that virus is more active after 10 p.m. than before that time. And if you can’t, get out of your elitist tower and let all those peasant citizens take responsibility for their health. Or do you want to play the control freak? Peter van Wermeskerken, The Hague.

Relaxations II | Start an hour earlier

Problem with 10pm theaters closing? That’s easy to solve by having shows start earlier, right? Marja van der Slot, Noordwijkerhout.

Relaxations III | It now seems false safety with the corona pass

The cabinet has decided that catering, culture, events and stadiums can open again. However, many places have to work with the corona pass (3G). A whole new situation has arisen with the fortunately less pathogenic omikron variant, which is much more contagious. Vaccines with a valid QR code can also be contagious and can transmit the virus more quickly and easily to unvaccinated people who have tested negative. The only system that now seems to have no function anymore is 3G. So I think 3G is really a false sense of security. See also HS Helsinki Here is Tapio Rautalapio - the snow plows in Helsinki got personal names Martin Domburg, Rotterdam.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

PSV-Ajax | All praise for performance VAR

‘Grey area? We don’t like that’ (AD Sportwereld 25-1). All praise for the VAR Rob Dieperink, who made a good decision at PSV-Ajax by not giving out the ball. Dieperink, who in my opinion is too often underestimated as a referee, was completely right, according to the photo in AD Sportwereld on Monday. The bottom of the ball was 3mm from the line. The circumference of the ball was 1.1 cm. The outside of the ball was therefore still 2.5 mm above the line at Daley Blind’s kick. Henk Veeningen, Ruins.

The Voice | How do you explain it guys?

“Mommy, what’s a dick pic?” (AD 25-10). I read with interest the manual on how to deal with children who ask questions about transgressive behaviour. Justine Pardoen of Bureau Jeugd en Media has the floor in the article and she clearly indicates that the necessary attention should also be given to this with young children and that a child should always be able to tell the story, if necessary, to another confidential adviser. What strikes me in the rest of the article, however, is that the conversations are mainly about ‘how the girls may have felt’ and about ‘what if something like this happened to you’. This article again focuses mainly on the role of potential future victims and what they could do. But again I read nothing about how boys, from childhood, should be explained what is and is not normal in relation to girls, in order to prevent them from developing as perpetrators later on. If, even now, the Youth and Media Bureau and others do not sufficiently advise and discuss this, nothing will of course ever change. See also The dark world of stolen cards - ISTOÉ MONEY Hans Groen



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.