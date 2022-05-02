‘Had they not stumbled on this, or on some other controversial topic’ and ‘What a posturing’: these are some responses to a news topic that has been of interest to readers. Below are the letters to readers that appeared in the newspaper of Monday 2 May. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

Today Inside | Canceling Derksen by Rijnmond is ridiculous

The Mustache leaves, curtain falls Today Inside‘ (AD 30-4). Johan Derksen has made a mistake that cannot be justified. It was not fair and hurtful to people who have ever experienced abuse. He has chosen to give up, that is his decision. However, that theaters and RTV Rijnmond choose to cancelI think it’s ridiculous. We have twenty years of his Music for adults enjoyed it and he did it for free. great blues, Americanawith very good backstories. cancel, says Rijnmond. I understand it was hurtful. But to deprive this man of everything, I don’t understand it at all. Wilma Hagers-Bakker, Rotterdam.

Today Inside | Not nice, but the plug is a pity

The Netherlands is blowing itself up again. What a genius. And what is it about? Johan does not condone rape. We watched man talk in the pub. Not delicately, certainly not. But to pull the plug on the program now is a shame. It was original and at times borderline. Tastes differ. There is an on and off button on the TV. Johan should have simply said sorry the next evening to all the women who might have been hurt. And should add that it was never his intention to condone rape. It just got a little out of hand. We would have had a nice program every evening at 9.30 pm. Come on Johan, it’s still possible, right? Sniff at all the vinegar pissers and come back with your buddies. See also CDU must radiate “self-confidence again”. Carla de Wilde.

Today Inside | A victory that the program is on the tube

Of course this was coming. Didn’t they stumble over this or about another fuss

causative subject. When the program was still football-related, the audience share of women was 28 percent, that was at Today Inside increased to 48 percent. That was Talpa’s intention: invite more ladies and we will reach a wider audience. And that worked. But not for long. Women who watched with their families (in my case with husband and two adult sons) quickly got red ears when spicy, sexist statements were made again. Derksen is the master storyteller, preferably about erotic escapades by colleagues and former colleagues, often with names and numbers. This time it was about himself and, hurrah, he’s now dug his own grave. We are not served by this kind of pub talk and have that en masse let it be noticed. I see it as a win. Let’s hope that Mr. Van der Gijp doesn’t return with his dirty jokes and dirty talk that he – as we could hear – but gladly tells his son, which is bad enough. See also High for Ilaix Moriba: called up for the Africa Cup Mrs. Van der Steen, Utrecht.

Today Inside | Advertisers should be ashamed

Friday night Özcan Akyol was with Jinek† He asked very sharp questions, especially to Ruud van Os van Radio Rijnmond† Why the popular music program for the elderly by Johan Derksen was immediately discontinued. And the weak answer: because the ladies in the editorial office asked questions about it. What a letdown, I will Radio Rijnmond immediately boycott. While many people enjoyed the program. You may or may not agree with Derksen, but tastes differ. Apparently we are now going to look at pre-programmed talk shows in which you have to be a good boy. There are worse things than the stories of Johan Derksen. And comments from, among others, Sigrid Kaag of D66, that is a bridge too far. That’s called self-reflection. They should also be ashamed of themselves at Rijnmond, Toto and Stella Cycling. Roos Buisman, Schiedam.





Today Inside | Hypocritical, all those people who think they’re good

Of course Derksen should have been wiser. But that sponsors and also Rijnmond banned him is really pathetic. Sigrid Kaag thinks it is right that he resigns, something she should have done herself with those perverts within her club D66. She likes to exclude others. And all those pathetic people who think they are good themselves, quite hypocritical. But gradually they determine what can and cannot be said. Sad. Ineke van den Berg, Rotterdam.

Today Inside | VI becomes SI, watch out

The decision is made. Guess: VI becomes SI (Sport Inside) and returns as a sports program with Hélène Hendriks as moderator. Guests joining us: Wilfred Genee, Jan Boskamp, ​​Hans Kraay, Wim Kieft, Thijs Zonneveld, Roxane Knetemann and many others. Nice is not it? Ferry Visser, Dordrecht.





