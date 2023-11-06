‘Polarisation, market forces, look what it has done to our health insurance and housing market’ and ‘I suspect that Pieter Omtzigt has already decided not to live in the Torentje. If his party does not become the largest, that is no longer an issue’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Tuesday, November 7. You can submit your own response via [email protected].